ADD Clinics Provides ADHD Testing Services for Teens Experiencing Academic Challenges

GULFPORT, MS, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As academic pressures intensify for high school students, an increasing number of families are seeking answers behind declining grades, poor focus, and classroom behavioral issues. ADD Clinics , located in Gulfport, Mississippi, now offers structured and evidence-based ADHD testing for adolescents experiencing difficulties in school settings.Led by Dr. Stanford Owen , ADD Clinics focuses on identifying attention-related conditions that often go undiagnosed during a student's critical developmental years. The clinic’s assessment process evaluates a range of cognitive and behavioral factors to determine whether attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a contributing factor to academic underperformance."Many teenagers with undiagnosed ADHD are labeled as lazy, disruptive, or disinterested," said Dr. Owen. "In reality, the condition often impairs their ability to stay organized, complete tasks, and retain focus—especially in environments with high sensory input or frequent distractions."The evaluation protocol used at ADD Clinics includes a combination of diagnostic interviews, clinical rating scales designed specifically for adolescent age groups. These assessments help establish whether the symptoms align with ADHD criteria or if other conditions—such as anxiety, depression, learning disabilities, or environmental factors—are contributing to the student’s academic difficulties.Dr. Owen noted that teens with ADHD often display a different symptom profile than younger children. While hyperactivity may decrease with age, impairments in executive function, time management, and impulse control often persist or intensify as academic demands increase. Often bipolar disorder becomes more apparent in later teens."Teenagers face a unique combination of cognitive development and social pressure," Dr. Owen explained. "ADHD can make it difficult to regulate attention, prioritize assignments, or maintain motivation in the face of increasing academic complexity."The clinic also works with families to gather input from teachers, school counselors, and academic records to build a comprehensive understanding of the student’s challenges. By collecting observations across multiple settings—home, school, and social environments—the team aims to provide a well-rounded clinical picture before any diagnosis is considered.Testing appointments are typically completed in a single session and results are reviewed in detail with families, including written reports and recommendations. If ADHD is diagnosed, the clinic offers guidance on potential next steps, which may include behavioral strategies, academic accommodations, or referrals for further support."An accurate diagnosis is not about fitting a student into a label," Dr. Owen said. "It’s about identifying the root cause of performance issues and providing a clear path forward based on data, not assumptions.” Often direct counseling is also very helpful.In addition to ADHD evaluations, the clinic offers screening for related conditions that frequently occur alongside attention disorders, such as sleep issues, emotional dysregulation, and learning disabilities. This integrated approach helps differentiate ADHD from other common conditions that may mimic its symptoms.ADD Clinics has observed an increase in testing requests in recent years, especially from students navigating academic transitions—such as the jump from middle school to high school, or preparing for college entrance exams. The academic stress and environmental changes often trigger symptoms that may have previously gone unnoticed or unaddressed.The goal of ADHD testing at ADD Clinics is to provide clarity. Families who are unsure about their teen’s academic behavior or classroom performance can pursue testing as a first step toward better understanding what is truly happening behind the scenes.Comprehensive reports generated by the clinic can also support requests for academic accommodations under Section 504 or Individualized Education Programs (IEPs), when applicable. These accommodations may include extended time on exams, modified classroom environments, or alternative instructional strategies.With structured testing, consistent methodology, and clinical oversight, ADD Clinics supports students, families, and educators in identifying and managing attention-related concerns through accurate assessment and evidence-informed guidance.

