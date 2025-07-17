Press Releases

07/17/2025

Attorney General Tong Announces Settlement with Capulet Entertainment Over Failed Music Festival

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong today announced a settlement with Capulet Entertainment and its owner Estevan Vega that will provide up to $50,000 in total consumer refunds following the abrupt collapse of the three-day Capulet Fest 2024 music festival.

The festival was intended to take place from June 28-30, 2024 at the Thompson Motor Speedway. Ticketholders paid as much as $700 for a three-day pass to the festival, expecting to enjoy 50 different bands and food trucks at an outdoor festival. Many ticketholders had arranged overnight accommodations, including campsites nearby.

One day before the start of the festival, Capulet moved the location 50 miles away to the Webster Theater in Hartford, a much smaller, indoor venue. Many anticipated bands dropped out. Capulet ultimately cancelled the final, third day of the festival. The Office of the Attorney General opened an investigation days later, after receiving dozens of complaints from ticket holders who had unsuccessfully sought refunds from Capulet.

“Vega and Capulet made major promises they couldn’t deliver, and the failure of Capulet Fest 2024 drove Vega into bankruptcy. Our investigation has always been about two things—making sure this never happens again and getting refunds to fans. The state is taking nothing from this settlement. Every dollar we could squeeze out of Vega and Capulet is going to fan refunds and restitution. Going forward, Vega and Capulet are going to be under strict orders to secure performance bonds and tight commitments from contractors before promoting anything. And if they screw up again, you better believe we’ll come down on them like a ton of bricks,” said Attorney General Tong.

Vega filed for bankruptcy in February 2025. Today’s settlement opens a new avenue for restitution for Connecticut consumers who have not received refunds. Vega’s attorney must administer a restitution fund up to $50,000 to provide full refunds for Connecticut consumers for unused admission tickets and associated fees, unused parking passes and fees, and camping passes and fees. Restitution may also be available through a separate pending private class action.

Consumers seeking refunds should send a written request to Vega’s attorney, Mark A. Balaban, Esq., c/o The Balaban & Raczka Law Firm, 425 Main Street, 4th Floor, Middletown, CT 06457.

Further, for a period of five years, Vega and Capulet Entertainment will be prohibited from hosting any music festivals unless they have secured a performance bond to cover refunds to ticket holders in the event of any cancellation. Vega and Capulet are also prohibited from promoting festivals they have hosted unless they have made reasonable efforts to secure performance by all necessary contractors.

Should Vega and Capulet satisfy all terms of the settlement for five years, a penalty to the state of $25,000 will be suspended.

Assistant Attorney General Joseph Gasser and Deputy Associate Attorney General Michael Wertheimer, Chief of the Consumer Protection Section assisted the Attorney General in this matter.

