Two Communities Join N.C. Main Street Programs

Raleigh, N.C.

The North Carolina Department of Commerce’s Main Street and Rural Planning Center announced today that Thomasville has earned its North Carolina Main Street Community designation and that Siler City has been selected to participate in the Downtown Associate Community (DAC) program. The designations for both communities became effective July 1, 2025.

“North Carolina’s main streets attract millions of visitors each year while providing jobs, culture, and community,” said Governor Josh Stein. “I am pleased to welcome Thomasville and Siler City to the Main Street program, and I look forward to seeing them continue to bring economic opportunity to their towns.”

“I welcome Thomasville and Siler City into the North Carolina Main Street and Downtown Associate Community programs,” said Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “Our Main Street programs provide economic development support through historic preservation, strategic planning, and public-private partnerships that can lead to more vibrant downtowns with increased economic activity and prosperity.”

Thomasville earned its designation as a Main Street community after meeting rigorous national downtown development requirements. Thomasville participated for two years in the DAC program, gaining sustainable economic revitalization through strategic planning and organizational development. As a Main Street community, Thomasville will have access to resources that will help it implement a comprehensive downtown revitalization strategy focused on economic vitality, design, promotion, and organization.

The DAC program is based on creating economic development strategies that will transform downtown through an implementation plan organized around the Four-Point Approach® methodology, a comprehensive downtown revitalization process focused on economic vitality, design, promotion, and organization that was developed by the National Main Street Center®. The N.C. Main Street and Rural Planning Center operates under similar programming. These programs welcome any incorporated North Carolina community with a population of less than 50,000. The next opportunity for selection is in spring 2027.

Siler City will receive two years of downtown technical assistance services – valued at $30,000 – through the DAC program. By meeting the requirements within the two-year time frame, Siler City may gain the opportunity to move up to an official Main Street designation in 2027.

“We congratulate Thomasville on its incredible work to earn its Main Street designation, which will lead to economic growth beyond its downtown,” said Reginald Speight, Assistant Secretary for Rural Economic Development, which administers the North Carolina Main Street Program. “In due time, Siler City will see the benefits of its early investments through the Downtown Associate Community program as it takes full advantage of the resources of our N.C. Main Street and Rural Planning Center staff.”

Since 1980, N.C. Main Street communities have leveraged more than $5.58 billion in public and private investment in their downtown districts, creating more than 37,605 net new jobs and rehabilitating 7,500 buildings. With the addition of Thomasville, North Carolina has 72 designated Main Street communities.

“We’re delighted to help Siler City strengthen their revitalization efforts through the Downtown Associate Community program,” said Liz Parham, director of the N.C. Main Street & Rural Planning Center. “Thomasville has unique assets that they will expand through the Main Street program, for economic growth and development in downtown, and we are excited to see the successful projects that they will implement.”

The N.C. Main Street and Rural Planning Center serves as North Carolina’s state coordinating program for Main Street America™, a national program that has supported the revitalization of historic and older commercial districts since 1980. Main Street America is the leading voice in the nation for advocating that the Main Street program is economic development within the context of historic preservation. Programs within the Main Street America network foster vibrant downtown districts and places that people are proud to call home.

The N.C. Main Street and Rural Planning Center works in regions, counties, cities, towns, downtown districts, and designated North Carolina Main Street communities to inspire placemaking through asset-based economic development strategies that achieve measurable results such as investment, business growth, and jobs.

For more information, visit the N.C. Main Street page here.

