Insulating Glass Window Market on Track to Reach $21.1 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Green Construction Trends

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, " Insulating Glass Window Market by Glazing Type (Double Glazing, Triple Glazing, and Others), Sealant Type (Hot Melt, PIB Primary Sealants, Polysulfide, and Silicone), and End User (Residential and Nonresidential): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030". As per the report, the global insulating glass window industry was valued at $11.10 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $21.16 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030.Download PDF Sample: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12218 Major determinants of the market growthThe growth of the global insulating glass window market is driven by an increase in the global energy demand, surge in awareness about environmental sustainability, and a decrease in energy and air conditioning costs. However, the high initial costs of insulating glass windows compared to normal windows and fluctuation in raw material prices restrict the market growth. On the contrary, government initiatives for energy efficient buildings are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market players in the near future.The hot melt to portray the highest CAGR through 2030Based on sealant type, the silicone segment held the lion's share of the global insulating glass window market in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the market, as it offers structural integrity for heavy and large glass components. However, the hot melt segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, owing to its advantageous properties including low viscosity, reasonable cost, and anti-sag characteristics.Buy This Research Report (285 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/fa3a2317c6686a98daaa9c826ed44954 The double glazing segment held the lion's shareBased on type, the double glazing segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global insulating glass window market. Moreover, this segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, as double glazing windows offer better sound insulation than the single glazed.North America held the largest shareBased on region, the market across North America dominated the market in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global insulating glass window market, due to high adoption rate of insulating glass window and increase in R&D activities by energy companies in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period, owing to rapid technological growth in the developing countries.Inquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12218 Major market playersCentral Glass Co., Ltd.Internorm International GmbHSaint Gobain SAAGC Inc.Glaston CorporationViracon (US)ScheutenNippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.Sika IndustryH.B. Fuller Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact Us:United States1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

