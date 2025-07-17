ASIAN BEAUTY LEADER NUTRIWORKS GROWS HOLISTIC HEALING REACH WITH TOURMALINE CRYSTAL-IMBUED REFLEXOLOGY FOOT PATCHES

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NutriWorks, the Asian beauty industry leader known for its internationally-adored, clinically proven Patch-It® product line, is tapping into renewed interest in holistic healing solutions with its black Brazilian Tourmaline crystal-infused, Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM)-inspired Rest, Flow, and Glow reflexology foot patches.

“Our strategic debut in the United States market has come at a perfect time,” said Amy Wong, NutriWorks Co-Founder. “Trust in natural solutions, especially for beauty and wellness, is skyrocketing across the U.S., and we are excited to meet this demand.”

According to the National University of Health Sciences, a 2022 survey found a dramatic increase in U.S. adults using complementary and alternative medicine, with more than 122.3 million people (36.7% of the population) reporting that they have used approaches such as naturopathic medicine, meditation, and massage therapy.

Made from carefully-sourced South Korean mandarin wood vinegar and tourmaline, RestoreGlow, BeautyRest, and CircuFlow are simple-to-use DIY patches that trigger reflexology zones across the feet to naturally support the body’s healing processes:

CircuFlow: Helps support healthy blood flow and features Menthol, known for its circulation-boosting properties and ability to enhance the action of other active ingredients including mandarin wood vinegar to simulate the actions of reflexology.

BeautyRest: Specially formulated with a calming blend of certified organic essential oils designed for and known to relax the mind and revitalize the body; including lavender, sage (balancing and calming), basil (helps clear the mind),Ylang Ylang (comforting, promoting relaxation), bergamot (uplifting), bitter orange oil (helps enliven emotions and elevate mood.

RestoreGlow: Supports Natural Detoxification by enhancing our natural ability to eliminate toxins, aiding in overall well-being. Modern lifestyle factors like stress, poor diet, sleep deprivation, and environmental pollutants can disrupt your body’s natural detox processes. RestoreGlow helps restore the body's balance and optimal function.

“In crystal healing, a practice relied upon for thousands of years like TCM, tourmaline is one of the most beloved gemstones, being known for its protective, grounding properties for those experiencing stress,” added Wong. “We have harnessed this power alongside tourmaline’s role in detoxification, improved blood circulation, and reduced inflammation to create a solution that is ‘tried and true’”.

“We could not be more proud of our patch’s formulation, which has been providing support for more than 20 years.”

Sold on Amazon.com, Walmart.com, and OneLavi.com, a 20-patch box of RestoreGlow costs $40.

For more information, visit https://www.nutriworks.com/

Walmart:

https://tinyurl.com/ybyfusp3

OneLavi:

https://tinyurl.com/5dmea8k3

Amazon:

RestoreGlow- https://tinyurl.com/4sbf3dkm

BeautyRest- https://tinyurl.com/4m4d2anv

CircuFlow- https://tinyurl.com/yj4xmsjv

About NutriWorks

A decades-old health and beauty leader headquartered in Hong Kong and maker of the original, clinically proven Patch-It® product line, NutriWorks has brought its easy-to-apply series of reflexology simulating foot patches, “Rest, Flow and Glow,” to United States retailers.

Launched in 2000, NutriWorks has become a market leader in Asia in the creation of safe, natural, effective supplements and externally used product lines. The company owns Flexi-Patch and Patch-It®, gaining a strong market reputation internationally for quality and clinically proven efficacy since 2001. In 2012, NutriWorks added to its range of products Acti-Tape, a drug-free physiotherapy/sports tape.

Built on the founding philosophy ‘nutrition that works’, NutriWorks’ supplements are formulated with well-researched ingredients from sources that ensure safety, quality, and efficacy. A pioneer in prioritizing sustainable, natural ingredients, NutriWorks has also led the trend to transition from supplements to external health products.

