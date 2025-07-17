TWO HILL FARRER ATTORNEYS RECOGNIZED IN THE 2025 LAWDRAGON 500 X – THE NEXT GENERATION GUIDE

Erika Silverman Charles "Chase" Bakaly IV

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP announced today that Junior Partners Erika Silverman and Charles "Chase" Bakaly IV are recognized in the “2025 Lawdragon 500 X – The Next Generation” guide. It is the second straight year that both have been honored with this recognition. This third edition of the seminal guide honors the burgeoning legal talent infusing traditional and innovative practices with fresh energy and forward-thinking perspectives.“In a year in which lawyers and law firms seem to be stuck in a spin cycle of stress and crisis, these lawyers provide a forecast of the fascinating future of global law practice,” states the publisher.Managing Attorney Dean Dennis adds, “We’re incredibly proud of Erika and Chase’s continued recognition. It is a testament to their skill, dedication and the meaningful impact they’re making in the legal profession.”Silverman is a fierce employment litigator, defending claims of wrongful termination, harassment, discrimination, retaliation, and wage and hour violations alleged against employers of all sizes on an individual or class basis. Her experience spans individual and class action matters in both state and federal courts, as well as appellate and arbitration forums. Silverman also appears before federal and state administrative agencies, including the California Civil Rights Department, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, and California Labor Commissioner. She serves as an advisor to employers to teach them how to proactively avoid litigation by complying with the complicated California and federal employment laws.Bakaly represents a diverse client base in a wide range of matters, including business and commercial litigation, eminent domain, real estate, intellectual property, unfair competition, and labor and employment disputes. He represents clients from Fortune 500 companies and public agencies to small businesses and individual property owners in California state and federal courts, administrative proceedings, and alternative dispute resolution forums. Outside of the courtroom, Bakaly has served as the Chair of the Los Angeles County Bar Association’s Armed Forces Committee, which provides pro bono legal assistance for military personnel, veterans, and their families.

