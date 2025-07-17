TWO HILL FARRER PARTNERS NAMED TOP LITIGATORS & TRIAL LAWYERS BY THE LOS ANGELES BUSINESS JOURNAL

G. Cress Templeton III William "Buz" White

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP announced today that Partners G. Cresswell Templeton III and William “Buz” White are recognized as “Leaders of Influence: Litigators & Trial Attorneys” by the Los Angeles Business Journal.“There is a special breed of attorney that needs to transcend expert comprehension of the legal system," states the publisher. The lawyers recognized are “the very best litigators and trial attorneys in the region. These are the trusted advisors you want in your corner in court.”AV-rated G. Cresswell Templeton III specializes in trying complex commercial disputes. “Over the past 25 years, he has successfully brought and defended numerous federal and state cases and class actions spanning real estate disputes, partnership, limited liability company, and corporate disputes, trademark, copyright and patent infringement, false advertising, unfair competition, insurance coverage and more,” according to the feature. Templeton’s broad expertise makes him a trusted advisor to clients navigating the intersection of innovation, business, and the law. In addition to his work in the courtroom, he provides strategic counsel on business and intellectual property matters including commercial contracts, licensing, trademark and copyright registration, and the protection and enforcement of intellectual property rights.“William (Buz) White is a veteran trial attorney with a national reputation for defending clients in high-stakes, complex litigation – known for his composure under pressure, strategic precision and relentless preparation,” shares Los Angeles Business Journal. “With decades of experience, White regularly leads diverse trial teams in litigation involving numerous parties, overlapping jurisdictions and financial exposure in the hundreds of millions.”

