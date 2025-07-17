Automotive Lift Market is Expected to Reach a Valuation of USD 4.9 Billion by 2035 | Fact.MR Report

Growing demand for vehicle maintenance, EV-ready solutions, and regulatory compliance fuels expansion in the global automotive lift market across regions.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global automotive lift market is valued at USD 3.2 billion in 2025, is projected to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.4%. This growth is driven by rising vehicle ownership, increasing demand for efficient repair and maintenance infrastructure, and stricter government regulations on vehicle safety and emissions. Automotive lifts, essential for elevating vehicles during inspections and repairs, are widely used in garages, service centers, and dealerships.North America leads due to its mature automotive service industry, while Asia Pacific, particularly China and India, shows rapid growth driven by high vehicle sales. Challenges include high initial costs, compliance with stringent safety standards, and the need for EV-compatible lifts. Two-post lifts dominate due to their cost-effectiveness, while the 9000-12000 lbs segment leads for its versatility. Garages are the primary end-users, fueled by the need for routine maintenance.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of This Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=525 Market AnalysisThe automotive lift market is propelled by global vehicle ownership, with over 280 million registered vehicles in the U.S. alone in 2023 and 325 million in China by 2024. This drives demand for maintenance services, necessitating lifts for underbody inspections and repairs. Consumer preference for preventive maintenance encourages investment in versatile lifts, such as two-post and scissor models, suitable for diverse vehicle types. Government mandates, like the U.K.’s LOLER and PUWER regulations, and emissions testing requirements globally, further boost demand for certified lifts. The rise of electric vehicles (EVs), with nearly 3 million sold in Europe in 2023, requires specialized lifts to handle heavier battery weights, such as the Ford F-150 Lightning exceeding 3,000 kg.High initial costs, with advanced lifts like in-ground models costing up to USD 7,000, limit adoption in cost-sensitive regions like Southeast Asia and Latin America. Compliance with safety standards, such as ALI/ETL in North America and CE marking in Europe, increases costs and complexity, with over 600 lift-related injuries annually in the U.S. (OSHA). The lack of skilled technicians in developing markets and outdated equipment in informal garages pose safety risks and hinder modernization. Opportunities lie in developing EV-compatible, IoT-enabled lifts with diagnostics and expanding affordable solutions for small garages in emerging economies.Segment AnalysisBy product, two-post lifts lead due to their space efficiency and affordability, ideal for garages with limited space. Scissor lifts are gaining traction in urban workshops for their compact design and suitability for low-clearance vehicles. By lifting capacity, the 9000-12000 lbs segment dominates, catering to passenger cars, SUVs, and light trucks, balancing versatility and cost. The 12000-15000 lbs segment grows rapidly, driven by demand for medium-duty truck and fleet maintenance. By end-use, garages hold the largest share, driven by rising vehicle ownership and maintenance needs, while auto manufacturers invest in high-capacity lifts for production and quality control, particularly for EVs.Country-wise InsightsIn the United States, the market is driven by high vehicle ownership (280 million in 2023) and ALI safety standards, with growth aligning with the global CAGR of 4.4%. The U.K. market, with a CAGR of 2.4%, benefits from over 40 million vehicles and strict LOLER/PUWER regulations, with EV adoption (1.1 million by 2024) spurring demand for heavy-duty lifts. China, with a CAGR of 5.8% and 325 million vehicles, sees rapid growth in urban repair shops using two-post and scissor lifts, supported by the “Made in China 2025” initiative for automation. India’s market, with a CAGR of 6.6%, is fueled by over 4 million vehicle sales in 2023-24 and FAME II subsidies, driving demand for EV-compatible and compact lifts.Key PlayersKey players in the automotive lift industry include BendPak Inc., Challenger Lift, Inc., Nussbaum Automotive Solutions LP, Dover Corp-Rotary Lift, Stertil-Koni USA, Inc., SUGIYASU Co.Ltd, ARI-HETRA, Ravaglioli S.p.A, PEAK Corp, EAE Automotive Equipment Co.Ltd., Guangzhou Gaochang Hydraulic Electromechanical Technic CO.,LTD, Dannmar Equipment, Titan Lift, LLC, Hunter Engineering Company, Cascos Maquinaria, and other players.Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR: https://www.factmr.com/checkout/525 Strategic Outlook and Industry TrendsThe automotive lift market is evolving with innovations like BendPak’s 12AP-SRT two-post lift (January 2025) and Stertil-Koni’s Cab-Off Adapter (November 2024), enhancing efficiency and safety. The shift to electric and battery-powered lifts aligns with eco-friendly trends, offering quieter operation and lower maintenance costs. IoT-enabled lifts with diagnostics and remote monitoring are gaining traction, particularly in China’s Tier 1 cities and India’s urban garages. Compliance with safety standards like ANSI/ALI and CE certification is critical, with certified Chinese lifts gaining export markets. Future growth will depend on addressing cost barriers, developing EV-compatible lifts, and training technicians to support modern systems in emerging markets.Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:The global automotive collision repair service market has been calculated at a value of US$ 195.27 billion for 2024 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 272.8 billion by 2034, with a projected CAGR of 3.4% from 2024 to 2034.The 3D wheel aligners market is estimated to reach valuation of US$ 164.8 Million in 2023 and will top US$ 261.4 Million by 2033, growing with a CAGR of around 4.7% from 2023 to 2033.About Us:Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.Contact:US Sales Office:11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583Sales Team : sales@factmr.comFollow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.