Mold Warranty & Home Inspection Company NEST Protection Plan® Launches Newest Franchise in Greenville, South Carolina

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEST Protection Plan , a company that is transforming the home services industry with mold-free home warranty plans and limited home inspection services, has officially expanded into Greenville, South Carolina. The newest franchisee to join the growing network is David Johansen, owner of GreenShield Restoration.“David Johansen is a man of incredible character, integrity, and work ethic,” said NEST Co-Founder and President Arthur Yon. “His history of customer referrals and superior quality are sure signs of continued excellence. He is an exceptional fit for NEST, and we’re already seeing the impact.”Johansen’s team has hit the ground running, rolling out NEST’s Healthy Home Service Plans across the Upstate. The Greenville location is also tapping into a rapidly growing market segment: new construction. Builders in the region are already implementing NEST’s new construction mold protection services to safeguard homes before the first family even moves in.“We’ve seen tremendous early momentum,” said Yon. “David has already launched multiple homeowner plans, and we’re seeing strong adoption in the new build sector as well. We’re confident this location will become a model of success.”NEST Protection Planis the only franchise of its kind offering a limited home inspection service paired with a lifetime mold-free warranty — a combination that brings homeowners peace of mind while filling a critical gap in the property care industry. Mold often goes undetected until it becomes a costly and hazardous issue. NEST Protection Plan works to identify the risk of mold early, preventing costly repairs and remediation.NEST offers franchise partners a proactive, service-based model designed to work seamlessly with restoration companies, contractors, and home service providers who want to expand their business and offer greater value to their customers.“David's willingness to take on new services and new opportunities is already paying off in tremendous ways. We are proud to bring David into the NEST Protection Plan family of partnerships,” added Yon.With its newest Greenville location thriving, NEST Protection Plancontinues to attract growth-minded entrepreneurs across the country. The company is currently in discussions with prospective franchisees in Charlotte, North Carolina and Atlanta, Georgia. The brand continues to actively expand in Ohio, Louisiana, Savannah, New York, and other areas.Franchise partners gain access to a complete operational roadmap, proven business model, and comprehensive training, plus ongoing support and national marketing strategies.To learn more about the NEST Protection Plan franchise opportunity and to find a location near you, visit www.jointhenestteam.com ABOUT NEST PROTECTION PLANNEST Protection Planoffers homeowners limited home inspection services and an accompanying lifetime mold-free home warranty service plan. For more information on the NEST Protection Planand how you too can provide homeowners in your market peace of mind in knowing that their homes are mold-free and their families are protected through the NEST Protection Plan, please visit our website at www.jointhenestteam.com

