Family Enterprise USA Featured in New Videos by Tamarind Learning and YouTube’s ‘The Vault’

Topics Cover Family Business Priorities, New Tax Bill, and Next Generation Planning

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Family business priorities, the new tax bill, and succession are detailed in two new video interviews featuring Family Enterprise USA leaders.The first is a webinar from Tamarind Learning featuring Family Enterprise USA’s President Pat Soldano and its Director of Engagement, John Gugliada.The Tamarind Learning webinar host is Tamarind’s Chief Learning Officer, Torri Hawley. The webinar is entitled, “Top Priorities for Family Enterprises: Taxes, Policy Shifts, and What Comes Next?”In this 50-minute interview, Soldano and Gugliada discuss recent research from Family Enterprise USA’s Annual Family Business Survey, the new tax bill pending before Congress, community engagement, and key messaging to help lawmakers enact policies benefitting family-owned businesses.Tamarind Learning is a wealth education platform for adult inheritors to learn about wealth management. It is based in Boca Raton, Fla. The webinar can be seen at Tamarind/FEUSA Webinar The second video feature, “The Vault,” is hosted by Trust Christian, and is a youth-oriented, private trustee training and educational service.In this 23-minute feature, “The Vault” host Christian interviews Family Enterprise USA’s Soldano on “The State of Family Business in the U.S.”The discussion focuses on generational-wealth, succession issues, advocacy, and family and estate strategies.This interview and discussion can be seen at “The Vault” on YouTube.Key Points on Family BusinessIn both video features, Soldano, Gugliada, and the hosts touch on key points important to keeping America’s largest private employer strong. Both are also President and Director of Engagement at the Policy and Taxation Group, respectively. Research shows family-owned businesses, account for 83.3 million jobs in some 32 million family businesses across the country. These businesses contribute $7.7 trillion annually to U.S. gross domestic product, according to the research.In the Tamarind Learning webinar, both Soldano and Gugliada stress “the importance of making sure lawmakers on Capitol Hill understand the size and scope” of family businesses in America.In “The Vault” interview, with a focus on next generation family business leaders, Soldano’s message was success “depends as much on tenacity” as intelligence.“You can be smart, but really comes down to getting the work done,” she said during the interview with host Christian.Family Enterprise USA, and its sister policy organization, the Policy and Taxation Group, educate and advocate on behalf of family-owned businesses, family offices, and successful families on tax and economic policy issues with Congress.About Family Enterprise USAFamily Enterprise USA promotes generationally owned family business creation, growth, viability, and sustainability by advocating for family businesses and their lifetime of savings with Congress in Washington DC. Since 2007, Family Enterprise USA has represented and celebrated all sizes, professions, and industries of family-owned enterprises and multi-generational employers. It is a bipartisan 501.c3 organization. www.familyenterpriseusa.com About Policy and Taxation GroupPolicy and Taxation Group (PATG) is the Voice in Washington, D.C., of Family Offices and Successful families. PATG is focused exclusively on the Tax and Economic Issues that impact them. Since 1995, PATG has been the leading advocacy group working to reduce and eliminate estate, gift, and GST taxes while blocking increased income and capital gains taxes, the creation of a wealth tax, and other hostile tax policies that punish hard work and success. PATG is a 501(c)(4) organization comprised of families directly or indirectly impacted by these harmful taxes and regulations. For more information or to support, see www.policyandtaxationgroup.com

