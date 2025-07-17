Fetal Monitoring Market to Reach $6.2 Billion by 2032, Says Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, HI, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the global fetal monitoring market generated 3.4 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $6.2 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2032.Keeping tabs on unborn baby’s heart rate and rhythm during labor and delivery is reffered to as fetal monitoring. This process is done with the help of an electronic device called a transducer. Doctors use fetal heart monitors to get an indication of a fetus’s health.Prime determinants of growthIncrease in cases of preterm births, surge in government and non-government initiatives, advanced and innovative fetal monitoring technologies drive the growth of the global fetal monitoring market. However, the high cost associated with fetal monitoring devices restricts market growth. Moreover, growth opportunities in emerging markets such as availability of improved healthcare infrastructure, and establishment of hospitals and development of portable, non-invasive, wireless fetal monitoring products presents new opportunities in the coming years.Request Sample of the Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1890 Increase in preterm births, rise in technological advancements in fetal monitoring devices, development of portable, non-invasive, and wireless products, and rise in government and non-government initiatives for maternal health are the major factors anticipated to drive the market growth.The fetal monitoring market trends driven by technological advancements in recent years, rise in number of preterm births, and increase in the demand for fetal monitoring during pregnancy. Innovative monitoring devices with enhanced capabilities, such as wireless connectivity, data integration, and real-time monitoring, have improved the accuracy and efficiency of fetal monitoring. Technological advancements attract healthcare providers and lead to the adoption of advanced fetal monitoring systems. For instance, The ACUSON S3000 ultrasound system manufactured by Siemens AG is the ultra-premium system along with fully featured system and advanced technologies for superior image quality and workflow efficiency. Such advanced products available in the market drive the growth of the fetal monitoring market.Segmental OverviewBased on product, the ultrasound segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for around half of the global fetal monitoring market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to advancements in ultrasound technologies and increase in number of post term pregnancies, multiple pregnancy and premature delivery cases leading to surge in demand for ultrasound system. However, the electronic fetal monitoring (EFM) segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2032. This is attributed to the rise in adoption of advanced medical technologies, rise in awareness about the benefits of electron fetal monitoring, and the growing demand for more accurate and continuous monitoring of fetal health.Based on method, non-invasive segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for around four-fifths of the global fetal monitoring market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the advancements in fetal monitoring methods and high adoption of the non-invasive techniques such as external ultrasound and doppler imaging.Based on portability, the non-portable segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global fetal monitoring market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to high adoption of the non-portable fetal monitoring devices as they are more advanced, allowing for more precise and continuous monitoring of fetal heart rate and uterine contractions that support the segment growth. However, the portable segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2032. This is attributed to a rise in demand for portable devices as they have advantages such as mobility, remote monitoring, and convenience coupled with technological advancements and consumer preference.For Purchase Inquiry – https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1890 Based on region, North America held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for around two-fifths of the global fetal monitoring market revenue and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Easy availability of products for fetal monitoring, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, and rise in preterm birth cases promoted the growth of the fetal monitoring market in North America. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2032. Rise in research and development activities, surge in cases of prebirth rates, growth in awareness about healthcare, increase in access to medical services, and surge in healthcare expenditure in the Asia-Pacific region, is expected to drive the growth of the fetal monitoring market.Leading Market Players:General Electric CompanyMedGyn Products, Inc.EDAN Instrument, Inc.FUJIFILM Holdings CorporationKoninklijke Philips N.V.Siemens AGNeoventa Medical ABNatus Medical IncorporatedRead More:malaria diagnostics market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/malaria-diagnostics-market syringes market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/syringes-market-A07514 human insulin market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/degenerative-disc-disease-treatment-market-A269439 disposable medical sensors market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/disposable-medical-sensors-market About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.