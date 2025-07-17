hashj Cloud Mining Expands Infrastructure Footprint with Edge-Optimized Node Deployment

NORFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MGPD Finance Limited, operating as hashj cloud mining , today announced the rollout of a new edge-optimized node architecture aimed at enhancing performance and network efficiency across its global staking and mining operations.The company’s latest deployment adds a new layer to its infrastructure strategy by colocating low-latency nodes near emerging DePIN, RWA, and liquidity zones tied to the Solana and XRP ecosystems. The initiative is intended to improve propagation times, lower confirmation lag, and increase reward consistency for distributed participants accessing cloud mining services through hashj’s platform.Edge Deployment Strategy Targets Yield Stability and Latency Reduction:While cloud-based blockchain participation has traditionally relied on centralized compute clusters, hashj’s edge-optimized model introduces a geographically distributed framework that aligns node proximity with network traffic density. This strategy is designed to reduce orphaned block rates and missed staking cycles—two common performance drags in congested or under-optimized configurations.“In decentralized infrastructure, physical geography still matters,” said a company spokesperson. “Moving compute closer to network hotspots provides not only speed but also more predictable throughput, which translates into operational stability for participants.”The initial deployment includes 24 new nodes across North America, Southeast Asia, and Western Europe, with further expansion planned in Latin America and sub-Saharan Africa by Q1 2026.Supporting Renewable-Centric Expansion: The new node clusters are being powered primarily by microgrid solar and hydro facilities as part of hashj’s ESG-aligned sourcing framework. These additions bring hashj’s renewable-energy coverage to 87% across its global operations, in line with the company’s stated target of reaching 100% carbon neutrality by 2027.Operational Snapshot – July 2025-Total Network Reach: 102 countries-Edge Node Uptime (Trailing 90 Days): 99.985%-Total Aggregated Hash Power: 8,700 TH/s-Assets Supported: SOL, XRP, BTC, ETH, DOGE, LTC-Planned Q4 Launch: Non-custodial dashboard for validator performance trackingMGPD Finance Limited, operating as hashj cloud mining, provides cloud-based infrastructure solutions for distributed ledger participation. Through a combination of AI automation, renewable energy sourcing, and multi-region compute deployment, the firm supports validator and miner access to leading proof-of-stake and consensus-layer blockchains.For further information, visit: https://www.hashj.com Company details: https://hashj.com/index/index/about.html

