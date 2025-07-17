Faith Leaders and Finance Experts Unite to Address Africa's Mounting Debt Crisis

G20 South Africa 2025 IF20

A critical examination of economic justice and Africa's escalating debt crisis

Africa, and specifically South Africa, has a great debt crisis that needs the attention of the religious community to work with governments to help find solutions.” — Dr. Maniraj Sukdaven, Univ. of Pretoria

CAPE TOWN, UT, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The G20 Interfaith Forum (IF20), the world's leading organization focused on the intersection of faith and policy, continues its "Faith in Action: Reflections" webinar series with a critical examination of economic justice and Africa's escalating debt crisis.The second webinar, taking place on Thursday, July 17, 2025, will explore "Economic and Financial Action: Faith Perspectives on Economic Justice," bringing together religious leaders and financial experts to address sustainable development and fiscal justice challenges facing the continent.In a statement highlighting the urgency of the crisis, Professor Maniraj Sukdaven noted: "I am so excited for the webinar tomorrow because Africa, and specifically South Africa, has a great Debt crisis that needs the attention of the religious community to work with governments to help find solutions."The virtual meeting will take place on July 17, 2025 at 7:00 PM SAST (1:00 PM EST), and will examine faith perspectives on debt crises and public finance, with speakers discussing the Jubilee 2025 concept and fiscal justice as pathways toward sustainable development.Register for the free webinar at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_r8PW49B0Q9ar36s225SXaw Speakers will include:Dr. Maniraj Sukdaven – Director of the Oxford [University of Pretoria] Centre for Religion, Public Life and Security in Africa, and Associate Professor in Religion Studies at University of Pretoria. Dr. Sukdaven is a National Research Foundation C2 rated scholar specializing in inter-religious dialogue and social cohesion.Dr. Nontando Hadebe – African feminist Catholic woman theologian and International Coordinator for Side by Side Interfaith Movement for gender justice. Her research focuses on the intersectionality of gender justice, ecology, sexuality, poverty and religion through decolonial, feminist and African perspectives.Amith Sanjith Singh – Head of Energy Finance at Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, with over a decade of specialized experience in energy sector financing. Singh is recognized as a thought leader in advancing innovative financing models supporting Africa's clean energy transition and sustainable development.The discussion will examine how religious communities can collaborate with governments and financial institutions to address mounting debt burdens while promoting sustainable development across the continent. Speakers will explore faith-based approaches to economic justice and the role of religious values in shaping fiscal policy.The webinar is part of a five-week series leading up to the G20 Interfaith Forum in South Africa, with each session exploring how faith communities contribute to Solidarity, Equality, and Sustainability. The series is hosted by Sandile Makasi and Yashika Singh.About the G20 ProcessThe Group of Twenty, or G20, is the premier forum for international economic cooperation, bringing together the leaders of Earth's most prosperous economies. Collectively, G20 members represent around 80 percent of the world's economic output, two-thirds of the global population and three-quarters of international trade. Throughout the year, representatives from G20 countries gather to discuss financial and socioeconomic issues as well as broader humanitarian issues targeted by the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.About the G20 Interfaith ForumThe G20 Interfaith Forum seeks global solutions by collaborating with religious thought leaders and political representatives to help shape the overall G20 agenda. It draws on the vital roles that religious institutions and beliefs play in world affairs, reflecting a rich diversity of institutions, ideas, and values. Through its extensive network of networks, it helps prioritize key global policy goals and point toward practical means of implementation at every level of society.For more information, please visit www.g20interfaith.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.