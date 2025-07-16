Governor Abbott Requests SBA Disaster Declaration For Fort Worth Apartment Fire

TEXAS, July 16 - July 16, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today requested a disaster declaration from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for Texans who were impacted by the apartment complex fire in Fort Worth last month. If approved, the SBA declaration would make federal assistance available through disaster loans for Texans who were directly impacted by the fire.



“The devastation caused by the Fort Worth apartment fire has left many Texans facing significant loss and hardship,” said Governor Abbott. “This disaster declaration from the SBA will help ensure those affected have access to the critical resources they need to recover and rebuild. I thank the brave firefighters and first responders whose swift action helped protect lives and contain the damage. Texas stands ready to support these residents every step of the way.”



If the request from Texas is approved, the SBA would provide low-interest loans through disaster programs to qualifying Texans who sustained damage during the fire.



Governor Abbott's request follows an analysis of the damage sustained in impacted communities conducted by local, state, and federal officials. The analysis verifies that damage caused by the fire meets the federally required thresholds for SBA assistance.

