Company Announcement Date: July 16, 2025 FDA Publish Date: July 16, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Sprouted Moong (sprouted mung beans) Company Name: CHETAK LLC GROUP Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Sprouted Moong (sprouted mung beans)

Chetak New York LLC, Edison, NJ

Chetak San Francisco LLC, Union City, CA

Chetak Chicago LLC, Streamwood, IL

Chetak Orlando LLC, Kissimmee, FL

Chetak Los Angeles LLC, Pico Rivera, CA

Zeenat Inc., Sugarland, TX

Are recalling Frozen ‘Deep Sprouted Mat(Moth) 16 oz. and Deep Sprouted Moong 16oz. because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infection in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune system. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illness such as arterial infections (i.e. infected aneurysms) endocarditis and arthritis

The Recalled Sprouted Beans were distributed nationwide in retail stores under following Lot numbers

Deep Sprouted Mat (Moth) 16 oz.

LOT CODE- printed on back side of bag- IN

24330, 25072,25108,24353,25171,24297,25058,25078,24291,25107,24354 AND 24292 Deep Sprouted Moong 16 oz. packet

LOT CODE- printed on back side of bag- IN

24330, 25072,25108,24353,25171,24297,25058,25078,24291,25107,24354 AND 24292

No illness have been reported to date in connection with this problem to company

The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing by FDA

Production of the product has been suspended while FDA and the company continue their investigation as to the source of the problem.

Consumers who have purchased 16 oz. packet of “Sprouted Mat (Moth) and Sprouted Moong” are urged to return them to place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the Company at 908-209-8878