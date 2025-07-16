City of Belgrade Joins Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority’s Government Partners Program

logo of the City of Belgrade

New partnership reflects strong local leadership and growing support for long-distance passenger rail restoration

BELGRADE, MT, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Belgrade has joined the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority’s Government Partners Program, becoming the latest Montana community to help lead the push to restore long-distance passenger rail service across the Northern Rockies and Plains.“We’re proud to partner with BSPRA and contribute to the growing momentum behind the Big Sky North Coast Corridor,” said Neil Cardwell, Belgrade City Manager. “Passenger rail offers lasting economic and mobility benefits for our community, and we’re excited to help shape the future of this corridor.”Belgrade’s participation underscores the growing coalition of cities, counties, and regional agencies working to reestablish Amtrak’s former North Coast Hiawatha route, which served Montana until 1979. As part of the Federal Railroad Administration’s Corridor Identification and Development (Corridor ID) Program, this effort is focused on public engagement, technical planning, and long-term economic development.“We’re thrilled to welcome Belgrade to the Authority,” said Dave Strohmaier, Chair of the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority. "As a fast-growing hub at the crossroads of air, rail, and highway infrastructure, their participation strengthens our coalition and demonstrates what’s possible when Montana communities lead with vision and collaboration."Belgrade will participate in the upcoming Government Partners Meeting, which will convene jurisdictions from across the corridor to discuss next steps in the Corridor ID process and station planning.About the City of BelgradeLocated in the heart of the Gallatin Valley, Belgrade is one of Montana’s fastest-growing cities, offering a dynamic mix of outdoor access, business opportunity, and community leadership. With Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport and Interstate-90 (I-90) at its doorstep, Belgrade serves as a key regional hub for transportation and economic development.About the Big Sky Passenger Rail AuthorityThe Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority (BSPRA) is a multijurisdictional government agency representing counties, cities, and Tribes across Montana. Formed in 2020, BSPRA is working to restore long-distance passenger rail service along the Big Sky North Coast Corridor and is actively engaged in the Federal Railroad Administration’s Corridor ID Program.

