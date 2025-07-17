Santa Barbara the priciest summer destination in California, survey reveals

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The coastal city of Santa Barbra is the most expensive summer destination in California for accommodation this summer, a new survey has shown.The survey by Cheaphotels.org compared hotel rates across 30 popular California destinations. For each destination, the average price for the cheapest available double room during July and August 2025 was established. Only hotels situated near to a beach or in the city/town center, and with 3 or more stars, were considered for the survey.With an average rate of $351 per night for the cheapest double room, Santa Barbara came out as the priciest destination. Carmel by the Sea, a small beach city on the Monterey Peninsula, and Carlsbad, situated near San Diego, complete the podium with average rates of $342 and $324 per night, respectively.Compared with 2023, the last time the survey was conducted, hotel rates in Santa Barbara have increased by more than 20%. In Carlsbad, they are up by more than 24% - the biggest increase among the 30 Californian destinations considered by the survey.On average, hotel rates in California are up just 3% compared with two years ago, with some destinations now significantly more affordable such as Calistoga (-26%). The least expensive summer destination is San Francisco, where average nightly rates come in at just $124, holding onto its crown from 2023.Other destinations where rates are down on 2023 include Los Angeles ($162), which has seen a drop of 7%, Santa Monica ($314), where rates have slipped by 3%, and Long Beach ($167), which has seen a reduction of 13% since the last survey two years ago.The following table shows the 10 most expensive destinations for accommodation in California this summer. Prices shown reflect the average rate for each destination’s cheapest available double room for the period July 1 to August 31, 2025 (including all taxes and fees).1.Santa Barbara $3512.Carmel-by-the-Sea $3423.Carlsbad $3244.La Jolla $3215.Palo Alto $3176.Laguna Beach $3146.Santa Monica $3148.Pismo Beach $3079.Napa $27810.Santa Cruz $257For the full results of the survey, check:

