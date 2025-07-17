GFT’s Work with U.S. Private Equity Firm Recognized in Globee® Technology Awards

The Project Received Recognition in the Cloud Platform for Financial Services Category and the Cloud Integration Platform Category

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global digital transformation company ​​GFT, has been honored in two categories of the Globee® Technology Awards, receiving recognition in the Cloud Platform for Financial Services category as well as the Cloud Integration Platform category. These wins are a result of GFT’s work with one of the largest private equity firms in the US leveraging AWS.

For over 35 years, GFT has been guiding financial institutions through their digital transformation journeys. The company’s recognition in both categories of the Globee Awards is due to its current project with a leading US alternative investment firm, where they have reduced costs by close to 90%.

“GFT has decades of experience working alongside U.S. asset management firms to modernize their technology infrastructure. This places us at a unique vantage point, allowing us to quickly understand companies’ needs and deliver tangible results,” said Rishi Chohan, CEO USA of GFT. “Our continued recognition for this project is a testament to this deep expertise and our team’s unwavering commitment to client success.”

The Globee® Technology Awards recognize excellence, innovation and leadership across industries. Winners are determined by an esteemed panel of peer judges who are leaders in their respective fields. Over the past 20+ years, the Globee awards have been known to celebrate contributions that shape the future of business and society.

Winners were selected by a panel of industry experts from leading organizations, including Amazon, IBM, Meta and more.

This recognition closely follows GFT’s TITAN Innovation award wins for the same project, cementing the company’s position as an industry leader for private equity firms looking to modernize their legacy systems.

About GFT

GFT Technologies is a digital transformation pioneer. We design AI-centric business solutions, modernise technology infrastructures, and develop next-generation core systems for industry leaders in Banking, Insurance, and Manufacturing. Partnering closely with our clients, we push boundaries to unlock their full potential.

With deep industry expertise, cutting-edge technology, and a strong partner ecosystem, GFT delivers AI-centric solutions that combine engineering excellence, high-performance delivery, and cost efficiency. This makes us a trusted partner for sustainable impact and customer success.

Our team of 12,000+ technology experts operate in 20+ countries worldwide, offering career opportunities at the forefront of software innovation. GFT Technologies SE (GFT-XE) is listed in the SDAX index of the German Stock Exchange.

