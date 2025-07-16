Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,899 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,053 in the last 365 days.

Maryland Opens Grants Gateway to Solicit Proposals to Help Fund Programs and Projects Focused on Watershed Restoration, Climate Resilience, Boating Access, and Education

Maryland DNR now accepting grant applications for Fiscal Year 2027

Aerial view of a retention lake

Funds provided through DNR’s Grants Gateway portal helped restore Lake Marion in Anne Arundel County, which now drains more than 113 acres of impervious surface in the Severn River watershed among other benefits. Maryland DNR photo.

The Maryland Department of Natural ResourcesGrants Gateway application is open for local governments and organizations for Fiscal Year 2027, which begins July 1, 2026. 

Through this process, DNR connects Maryland communities with funding for projects and programs that improve water quality in local waterways, increase communities’ resilience to storms and climate change, strengthen local economies, develop environmental stewards, and benefit the general boating public.

The department’s Grants Gateway provides a streamlined, single point of entry to several state and federal programs, and one loan program to make it easier for applicants to apply for funding to support their environmentally-beneficial projects. 

Recently completed projects funded through Grants Gateway include:

  • Restoring 2,300 linear feet of Piney Run in Baltimore County, which included the planting of 5.6 acres of riparian buffer. This project, managed by the Land Preservation Trust, corrected significant alterations to the stream since the 1960s that had disrupted its natural flow. Located in a Maryland trout watershed, has revitalized habitat for fish and amphibians and stabilized the stream banks against erosion.
  • Restoring Lake Marion in the Severn River watershed, which provides a 341.6-acre drainage area creating new habitat, safely carrying storm flows into the lake and stream system and treating the storm water runoff.  The project, led by Arundel Rivers Federation, retrofits the existing stormwater management pond and helps Anne Arundel County meet its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) pollutant removal requirements.

Grants are made possible with funding through the Chesapeake and Atlantic Coastal Bays Trust Fund, the Waterway Improvement Fund, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Chesapeake Bay Program, and the Shore Erosion Loan Program.

The applications are listed by outcomes as described on the Grants Gateway page. Applicants should be aware that state and federal funding limitations have impacted some outcomes.

A virtual webinar overviewing each outcome and their program details will be held on August 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Applicants are encouraged to attend, registration and more details are online. More information on all grant programs can be found on DNR’s Grants Gateway page.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Maryland Opens Grants Gateway to Solicit Proposals to Help Fund Programs and Projects Focused on Watershed Restoration, Climate Resilience, Boating Access, and Education

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more