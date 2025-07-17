Anago Cleaning Systems Continues Its Award-Winning Streak

For more than three decades, Anago has built its success on the foundation of innovation, accountability, and entrepreneurial opportunity. Anago Cleaning Systems operates through a unique Master Franchise model, empowering regional owners to build and scale thriving cleaning businesses within their local markets. In addition to its new Entrepreneur ranking, Anago has consistently appeared in top franchise lists and received accolades for its veteran-friendly ownership opportunities, commitment to green cleaning, and cutting-edge technology platforms.

Commercial Cleaning Leader Named #4 Top Cleaning Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine

POMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anago Cleaning Systems, a pioneer in commercial cleaning franchise opportunities, is proud to announce its recognition as the #4 Top Cleaning Franchise in Entrepreneur magazine’s prestigious 2025 Franchise Rankings. The honor reinforces Anago’s position as a consistent leader in the commercial cleaning industry, highlighting the strength of its scalable business model and franchisee-first philosophy.

Entrepreneur’s annual "Top Cleaning Franchises" list recognizes brands that combine strong demand, low startup costs, and recurring revenue streams. According to the rankings, Anago Cleaning Systems, founded in 1989 and franchising since 1991, stood out with nearly 1,900 units and a notable 9% increase in the total number of active franchisees over the past three years, earning the #4 spot among national competitors.

For more than three decades, Anago has built its success on the foundation of innovation, accountability, and entrepreneurial opportunity. Through recessions, a global pandemic, and shifting industry trends, Anago has not only remained steady – it has expanded. The brand’s Master Franchise model continues to prove its resilience, offering aspiring business owners a path to growth that thrives in both stable and uncertain economic times.

“This recognition from Entrepreneur is a powerful validation of the work we do every day to support our franchisees, protect the integrity of our brand, and lead the way in commercial cleaning services,” said Adam Povlitz, CEO and President of Anago Cleaning Systems. “We’re honored to be once again listed among the top performers in the commercial cleaning sector. Our consistent presence in these industry rankings reflects our resilient business model, unwavering commitment to our franchise partners, and the growing demand for high-quality cleaning services.”

Anago Cleaning Systems operates through a unique Master Franchise model, empowering regional owners to build and scale thriving cleaning businesses within their local markets. With over 1,800 Unit Franchisees nationwide, the company is known for its recession-resilient opportunity and industry-leading franchise support.

“I’ve been part of the Anago family for 16 years, and every year the system just gets stronger,” said Mark Arduino, Master Franchise Owner in Metro Detroit. “What sets Anago apart is the level of support, the innovation behind the systems, and the community of franchisees who truly believe in the mission. This recognition from Entrepreneur is well-earned and well-deserved.”

In addition to its new Entrepreneur ranking, Anago has consistently appeared in top franchise lists and received accolades for its veteran-friendly ownership opportunities, commitment to green cleaning, and cutting-edge technology platforms. Earlier this year, Anago was ranked #3 on Entrepreneur’s list of Top Franchises Under $50,000 – a testament to its affordability and appeal to aspiring entrepreneurs.

“Year after year, we continue to raise the bar,” added Povlitz. “Recognition like this reminds us that what we’re doing is working, and motivates us to keep innovating and improving for the future.”

Visit Entrepreneur’s Top Cleaning Franchises article to see the full listing. To learn more about franchise opportunities with Anago Cleaning Systems, visit https://anagocleaning.com/.

About Anago Cleaning Systems

Anago Cleaning Systems is an international commercial cleaning franchise brand. Utilizing the Master Franchise System, Anago supports over 45 Master Franchisees and over 1,800 Unit Franchisees. Founded in 1989, Anago has established the worldwide standard in business support and structure for local and regional companies, providing unparalleled cleaning services to businesses of all types. For further information, visit AnagoMasters.com.

Be the CEO of Your Own Franchising Company with Anago

