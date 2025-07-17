Envu India Named Great Place To Work® for Second Consecutive Year

Envu has been certified as a Great Place to Work® in India for July 2025 through July 2026. The designation reflects the company's strong workplace culture, employee engagement, and commitment to creating an inclusive and supportive environment.

Local Operations Awarded Certification through Great Place To Work® Organization

THANE, INDIA, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Envu India is honored to be named a Great Place To Workfor the second year in a row. The distinguished certification is awarded based on employee feedback around three key factors: trust, pride and camaraderie. With half a century of environmental science experience, Envu was founded with a singular focus: to advance healthy environments for everyone everywhere. The global company has 59 employees in India.Founded in 1992 by Robert Levering and Amy Lyman, Great Place To Work has evolved into a global authority on workplace culture. The world-renowned organization is dedicated to shaping positive workplace cultures worldwide. The Great Place To Work survey was distributed to all employees in India. According to the latest results, the vast majority of Envu India employees continue to feel a strong sense of pride, purpose, and community in their work. Additional findings from Envu India employees include:• 98% say they feel good about the ways Envu contributes to the community• 96% say that people care about each other here• 94% say that when they look at what they accomplish, they feel a sense of pride“This recognition says a lot about the culture we’ve built — one that’s shaped every day by the voices of our people,” said Manoharan Arunkumar “Arun”, managing director of India “There’s real purpose in the work we do, and our team knows they’re part of something bigger. Their ideas and energy are helping us grow in the right direction — creating healthier environments where society and nature meet.”The India-based Envu team specifically offers innovations and services dedicated to professionals in the professional pest management and mosquito management segments.Promoting healthier spaces and people is a core sustainability pillar for Envu. Bed bugs, rodents, flying insects, cockroaches and mosquitoes impact living conditions and often carry and spread diseases. Vector-borne diseases, caused by parasites, bacteria or viruses, account for more than 17% of all infectious diseases, causing more than 700,000 deaths annually. This is why the Envu Professional Pest Management and Mosquito Management teams develop proven solutions to protect people from pest-related threats in residential, business and public settings. This work is especially important as we witness a convergence of vector-borne diseases like malaria, dengue, leishmaniasis and Chagas disease.“Envu India plays a vital role in protecting public health — and that’s a responsibility we take seriously,” Arun added. “We’re proud to be a force with nature, working alongside our customers to solve real-world challenges while creating a workplace where people feel supported, included and excited about the impact they’re making.”Envu is always looking for forward-thinkers, natural leaders and think-outside-the-boxers to join the team and be a force with nature. Find information about job openings at Envu, a Great Place To Work, at www.linkedin.com/company/envu ###About EnvuEnvu was founded in 2022, a company built on years of environmental science experience, for the sole purpose of advancing healthy environments for everyone, everywhere. Envu offers dedicated services in: Professional Pest Management, Forestry, Ornamentals, Golf, Industrial Vegetation Management, Lawn & Landscape, Mosquito Management, and Range & Pasture. Envu collaborates with customers to design innovative solutions that meet their requirements today and well into the future. The Envu portfolio consists of over 180 trusted and well-known brands. The company employs over 1,000 people, operates in 100 countries and has four global innovation hubs. For additional information, visit www.envu.com About Great Place To WorkCertification™Great Place To WorkCertification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place To Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work Certified.About Great Place To WorkAs the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Workbrings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Contact for media inquiries:EnvuSumit Maurya. +918767371460Email: sumit.maurya@envu.comPR Agency Partner:Kate HayesCommunications SupervisorEmail: khayes@hlkagency.comFind more information at www.in.envu.com Follow us on LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/envu 