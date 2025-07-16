Macao Grand Prix opens new café to highlight fusion of “tourism + sports + culture and creativity”

MACAU, July 16 - The Macao Grand Prix Museum (referred to as the “Museum”), under the management of Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), is dedicated to enriching the diversity of exhibits and interactive elements, refining the supporting facilities and introducing leisure, cultural and creative elements in collaboration with industry partners. Next to the Museum, a new café was unveiled by an inauguration ceremony today (16 July). Epitomizing the concerted development of “tourism + sports + culture and creativity”, the cafe serves a distinctive menu themed after the Macau Grand Prix. There are dining tables designed after the champion racing car at the scale of 1:1. Visitors and residents can be immersed in the cultural atmosphere of motor races.

New café exudes the aroma of Macau Grand Prix

Last year, MGTO sought a qualified operator for the café through public bidding. The new café was inaugurated today (16 July). MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Deputy Director General of the Propaganda and Culture Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR, Bai Bing, member of the Executive Council of the Macao SAR, Ip Sio Kai, and member of the Legislative Assembly of the Macao SAR, Angela Leong On Kei, officiated the inauguration ceremony together with other guests. The interior decoration of the café is themed around the Guia Circuit. The design of dining tables is modeled after Triumph TR2, driven by the champion of the first Macau Grand Prix in 1954, at the scale of 1:1. The café menu includes a variety of motorsport-themed delights from Coffee Cube Ice Latte, Ice Cream Sandwich Wheel to Ice Cream Sundae and more. Various locally-designed cultural and creative products are also on sale at the café.

The café is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Monday to Sunday. During the first week of inauguration (from today until 23 July), patrons can post a photo of the café or food on social media in exchange for a motorsport-themed ice popsicle for free. The Café will soon present time-limited special offers for the inauguration. Details can be enquired at the café.

Continuous addition of new elements boosts “tourism +”

As a sophisticated blend of history, sports, popular science, technology, culture and creativity as well as barrier-free accessibility, the Museum is located at Zona Nova de Aterros do Porto Exterior and dedicated to creating a worthwhile experience of entertainment, leisure and learning. Efforts are made to enrich the fun educational experience, pursue optimization and creativity to boost the synergy of “tourism +”, spreading and carrying on the Macau Grand Prix’s cultural legacy.

The Museum is open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily except on Tuesdays. For more information and ticketing of the Macao Grand Prix Museum, please visit the official website: mgpm.macaotourism.gov.mo/en.