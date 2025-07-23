Lonely Pets Club Launches Holiday In-Home Pet Sitting to Help Travellers Keep Pets Happy and Stress-Free

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finding reliable pet care during holidays can be challenging, particularly for those concerned about the stress of boarding. Lonely Pets Club Melbourne is addressing this need by offering in-home pet sitting services that allow pets to stay in familiar surroundings.

The service allows pets to remain in their own homes while their owners are away, reducing the stress often associated with kennels or unfamiliar environments. According to Lonely Pets Club Melbourne, this approach not only helps pets maintain their regular routines but also lowers the risk of exposure to contagious diseases or parasites.

The launch of the holiday-focused service comes in response to rising demand from pet owners who value the comfort and familiarity of in-home care. With over two decades of experience and more than half a million pet care visits completed, the organisation has built a trusted reputation among Melbourne residents.

All pet carers employed by Lonely Pets Club Melbourne are fully insured, police-checked, and personally selected by the organisation. The service includes visits to care for a wide range of pets, including cats, dogs, rabbits, guinea pigs, birds, and reptiles, alongside additional home care tasks such as mail collection, plant watering, and general security checks.

The expanded offering is designed to support pet owners during holiday periods, business travel, or short weekend getaways. Unlike traditional boarding options, in-home pet care can help reduce behavioural issues and anxiety in pets, according to many veterinarians and pet care professionals. Lonely Pets Club gives all pet owners peace of mind, whenever they cannot be there for their pets and property.

For more information about Lonely Pets Club Melbourne or to request a pet care booking, visit https://lonelypetsclub.com.au/ or call 1300 CUDDLE.

About Lonely Pets Club Melbourne

Lonely Pets Club Melbourne is Australia’s largest and most experienced in-home pet sitting and dog walking service. Established in 2003, the company has completed over 500,000 pet care visits and serves pet owners across Melbourne and other Australian cities. All carers are fully insured, police checked, and trained to deliver reliable, professional care for pets in the comfort of their own homes.

