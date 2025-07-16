Submit Release
Matthew Misner of 1st Choice Auto Repair Shares Insight on Oil Change Frequency in HelloNation Magazine

Are oil changes really just about mileage?

It's not just about time or distance; it's about how your engine is actually being used.”
— Matthew Misner
ENDWELL, NY, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Are oil changes really just about mileage? According to Vannessa Misner of 1st Choice Auto Repair in Endwell, New York, the answer is more complex. In an article for HelloNation Magazine, Misner explains that oil change frequency should be based on driving habits, not just time or distance.
Many drivers assume they should change their oil every 3,000, 5,000, or 10,000 miles, depending on oil type. However, Misner points out that how you drive plays a much bigger role in engine oil degradation. Frequent short trips, stop-and-go city traffic, towing heavy loads, and extreme temperatures all cause the engine to work harder, accelerating oil breakdown and reducing its protective properties.

Modern vehicles may offer oil life monitoring systems, but Misner cautions that they don’t always account for all variables. The most effective approach is working with a trusted mechanic who can tailor a maintenance schedule based on individual usage patterns. This ensures proper engine protection and helps prevent long-term damage.

In the article, What Most People Get Wrong About Oil Changes, Misner urges drivers to think beyond mileage stickers and manufacturer timelines. A personalized approach to vehicle maintenance improves performance and extends the life of your engine.

