SRT CEO Patrick Girondi and Artist and Project Manager Megan Euker with newly restored San Rocco sculpture, Altamura, Italy. Original Sculpture carved by Mimmo Laterza. Photo Credit: Piero Lorusso Artist and SRT Project Manager Megan Euker with newly painted and restored sculpture in Altamura, Italy. Original Sculpture carved by Mimmo Laterza. Photo Credit: Luigi Porzia "Berlusconi and Pavarotti" restored and painted by Megan Euker. Original Sculpture carved by Mimmo Laterza, Altamura, Italy. Photo Credit: Piero Lorusso

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- San Rocco Therapeutics (SRT) proudly announces the revitalization of the European company headquarters in Altamura, Italy and the artistic makeover of the three huge statues which surround the edifice, in preparation for Sickle Cell Disease and Thalassemia clinical trials. Megan Euker , acclaimed artist and SRT project manager, in July made the trip from the US company headquarters in Tampa, Florida to the original SRT facility in Altamura, Italy where 38 patients were treated with the groundbreaking fetal hemoglobin gene enhancer, Arginine Butyrate.The center’s 1995 inauguration featured the participation of world-renowned hematologist-oncologist and Italy’s surgeon general, Dr. Franco Locatelli, marking the beginning of his collaboration with SRT. Now, 30 years later, SRT is honored that Dr. Locatelli will serve as Principal Investigator for its upcoming European trial, treating patients at Bambino Gesù Children’s Hospital in Rome, bringing the story full circle.While in Altamura last year, Euker 3D-scanned and cast the original sculptures to make 3D printed prototypes as well as to redo faces that had been broken over time. The sculptures include San Rocco, the patron saint of hopeless disease, from which the logo of SRT is derived; a man and a child, representing an uncle of Mr. Girondi; and a third, whose faces had become unrecognizable. This sculpture now features the faces of Luciano Pavarotti and Silvio Berlusconi—paying tribute to Italy as a nation of globally recognized cultural, friendly personalities.More than aesthetic, the restoration of these sculptures serves as a powerful symbol of rebirth for San Rocco Therapeutics and a testament to the perseverance of a team that has worked assiduously for over 30 years to ease the pain of Sickle Cell Disease and Thalassemia patients. Through scientific rigor, regulatory diligence, and dedication, SRT now prepares to enter a transformative phase of clinical testing.The concept for the restoration was initiated by Patrick Girondi. Upon accepting the project, Megan Euker contacted the original sculptor Mimmo Laterza, who embraced the idea and the collaborative component. Laterza had originally chiseled the statues out of traditional rock from Altamura and completed them in 1998.Euker joined SRT in 2016 and serves as Project Manager and U.S. Regulatory Agent, liaising with the FDA.Euker is a two-time Fulbright recipient to Italy (Fellow, 2008–09 in Florence; Scholar, 2022–23 in Sicily). She holds MFA and BFA degrees from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC), where she has also taught. Her academic appointments have included the University of South Florida, the Siena Art Institute, and the Accademia di Belle Arti in Siracusa. Her artwork, including the solo exhibition The Cure at the International Museum of Surgical Science in Chicago, addressed contemporary issues in orphan diseases such as Sickle Cell Disease and Beta Thalassemia. A quoted artist, Miss Euker donated her time and work to refurbish the artistic pieces. She currently resides in Tampa, Florida—home to San Rocco Therapeutics' U.S. headquarters.With steadfast dedication and evidence-based successes, San Rocco Therapeutics advances its scientific mission to cure Sickle Cell Disease and Thalassemia—demonstrating that meaningful innovation can thrive beyond the spotlight of major pharmaceutical firms.President Trump recently truthed the story of SRT and HHS Secretary Kennedy was quoted, saying, “One of the right partners is Patrick Girondi, founder of San Rocco Therapeutics, who said his company’s new therapeutic gene therapy will be more effective and significantly less expensive than other therapies currently on the market.” TrialSite News , a world leader in Clinical Trials reporting, has covered SRT’s progress since 2019.Megan Euker would like to thank the following for participation and assistance with the project: San Rocco Therapeutics; Patrick Girondi; Mimmo Laterza; Giuseppe Colonna; Francesco Colonna; Pino Carone; Francesco Girondi; Giancarlo Girondi; Rocco Girondi; Marisa Laterza; Luigi Porzia; Piero Lorusso; Giuseppe Di Gesù; Vito Cirrottola; Mary Euker; Joe Euker

