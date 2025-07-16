Payment as a Service Market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, Payment as a Service Market Growing at 21.4% CAGR | Reach USD 53.6 Billion by 2031 Globally. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers valuable able guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.The payment as a service market was valued at USD 8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach USD 53.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 21.4% from 2022 to 2031.The surge in smartphone penetration, incorporation of online payment services, increase in e-commerce sales, and rise in reliance on cloud technologies drive the growth of the global payment as a service market. In addition, supportive initiatives of governments and untapped potential of emerging economies supplement the market growth. However, privacy and security concerns restrain the market growth. On the other hand, the rise in need for operational efficiency and transparency during transactions and rise in demand for customized digitalized payments globally present new opportunities in the coming years.Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A15430 The payment as a service market is segmented into component, payment method, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of component, the market is differentiated into platform and service. The service segment is further segregated into professional services and managed services. The professional services segment is further segregated into system implementation & integration, support & maintenance and training & consulting. The payment method segment is categorized into cards, app/eWallet, automated clearing house (ACH) and others. The cards segment is further bifurcated into credit card and debit card. On the basis of industry vertical, it is fragmented into BFSI, IT & telecom, healthcare, retail & ecommerce, media & entertainment, government & utilities, travel & hospitality, and others. On the basis of region, the market is analysed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The key players operating in the global payment as a service market include Aurus, Inc., Alpha Fintech, ACI Worldwide, Apple Inc., First Data (Fiserv, Inc.), Google, LLC, Ingenico, Mastercard, Paysafe, PayPal Holdings, Inc., Paystand, Pineapple payments (Fiserv, Inc.), VeriFone, Inc., Visa Inc., Valitor, PayU, and Obopay. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the payment as a service industry.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A15430 Based on region, North America held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global payment as a service market. This is attributed to rapid advancements in payment technology, flexibility in payment processing, providing secured payment, and Point of Sale (POS) integration. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to maintain its dominant share throughout the forecast period. In addition, the region is estimated to witness at the highest CAGR of 24.7% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to the adoption of digital payments, downfall in the usage of cash, and acceptance of mobile payments.Based on component, the platform segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global payment as a service market and is projected to maintain its lead status during the forecast period. This is attributed to the convenient, secure, and flexible online payment options offered by platforms for shopping via smartphone, desktop, or tablet. Moreover, it offers end-to-end payment platforms to enhance customers' experience while minimizing risk and improving cash flow. However, the service segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 23.9% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to outsourcing opportunities for processing transactions, handling traditional payments more efficiently than before, and increasing customer loyalty.Based on payment method, the cards segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global payment as a service market. This is due to offering a wide range of payment solutions to help merchants analyze customer behavior & metrics. However, the app/e-wallet will hold the lead status in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to register the largest CAGR of 24.8% from 2022 to 2031. This is attributed to offering of convenience for consumers as users can get through a purchase in seconds just by tapping the device to the payment receptacle or by scanning the smartphone to a QR code to pay for the items purchased.Buy Complete Report (427 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:Covid-19 Scenario● The usage and adoption of online and digitalized payment methods increased among consumers globally to minimize the contact and possibility of contamination. Moreover, the payment as a service sector is experiencing a massive growth as consumers are becoming familiar with the payment technologies in the market.● Moreover, there was a considerable rise in adoption of digital payments by retailers, owing to surge in cases of Covid-19 infection. This, in turn, lowered the need to carry and pay through cash.● Different banks and fintech industries are adopting various digital payment methods for improving the losses suffered during the pandemic situation. The demand and implementation of payment as a service are expected to increase post-pandemic as well.Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A15430 Thanks for reading this article you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America Europe or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.Other Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.