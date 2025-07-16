Roofing Professional Sally Kolarik of Mariage Roofing Shares Expertise on Roof Durability in Summer in HelloNation

Mariage Roofing

TRAVERSE CITY, MI, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roofing Professional Sally Kolarik of Mariage Roofing Shares Expertise on Roof Durability in Summer in HelloNationWhat are the best ways to protect your roof from extreme summer heat? In an expert feature in HelloNation , Sally Kolarik of Mariage Roofing explains the critical importance of proactive roof care during high-temperature months. From the effects of thermal expansion on roofing materials to the role of attic ventilation and regular inspections, the article helps homeowners understand how to maintain roof integrity despite intense seasonal heat.As Kolarik points out, roofing material expansion and contraction caused by fluctuating temperatures can lead to cracks, leaks, and stress on a home’s roof structure. Without appropriate preparation and ongoing attention, this thermal roof stress can compromise roof performance and reduce its lifespan. Measures like ensuring proper attic ventilation and conducting summer roofing inspections are highlighted as key strategies for reducing roof heat damage and regulating roof temperature. These steps help limit the risk of deterioration and support long-term roof durability in summer.Homeowners are encouraged to stay ahead of weather-related damage by embracing preventive measures now, instead of reacting to costly repairs later. By focusing on summer roof maintenance through regular checkups and ventilation improvements, they can mitigate the high temperature roof impact and maintain their home’s protective barrier in top shape. Learn more in the full HelloNation article, Protecting Your Roof During the Summer Heat. About HelloNationHelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

