New Kitchen Remodeling Trends on Display at Riverside’s Murfreesboro Showroom

MURFREESBORO, TN, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Homeowners in Murfreesboro and surrounding areas can now view the latest trends in kitchen design inside the newly updated Riverside Cabinets and Remodeling showroom. The space showcases new layouts, materials, and fixtures tailored to meet evolving preferences in functionality and aesthetics.

The showroom highlights key elements of contemporary kitchen design, including custom cabinetry, modern countertops, enhanced lighting solutions, and integrated appliances. Visitors can explore full-scale mockups that reflect both current demand and practical application, offering a realistic view of finished renovation possibilities.

Riverside Cabinets and Remodeling has completed over 600 kitchen remodels and 200 bathroom renovations across a service area that includes Murfreesboro and nearby communities. The company’s in-house team handles design, carpentry, flooring, tilework, and cabinetry, ensuring each project remains consistent in quality and execution from start to finish.

“Our showroom is designed to give homeowners a clear understanding of how different design choices come together,” said a representative of Riverside Cabinets and Remodeling. “It’s a practical step for anyone considering a renovation to see how materials, finishes, and layouts actually look and function.”

The company’s website, https://riversidecabinetstn.com/, provides additional information on available services and allows users to request consultations online. Those interested can also click here to submit an inquiry directly.

Riverside Cabinets and Remodeling is a family-owned business with more than 20 years of experience in home improvement. The company offers services in kitchen and bathroom remodeling, carpentry, tile, flooring, and siding.

The Murfreesboro showroom is open to the public and available by appointment for personalized consultations. The displays are regularly updated to reflect current materials and techniques used across the company’s active projects.

For more details or to schedule a visit, homeowners are encouraged to contact the team through the website or by phone.

Riverside Cabinets and Remodeling is a family-owned business based in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, with over 20 years of experience in residential renovation. The company offers full-service kitchen and bathroom remodeling, as well as custom cabinetry, flooring, carpentry, and tile installation. Known for its hands-on approach and attention to detail, Riverside serves clients across Middle Tennessee with a focus on craftsmanship and reliable service.

