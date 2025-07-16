CaliberMind Launches Role-Based Dashboards, Empowering Go-to-Market Teams with On-Demand, Precision Reporting

Example of CMO Dashboard within CaliberMind Sample Campaign Manager Custom Dashboard in CaliberMind Sample Custom Dashboard for Sales in CaliberMind

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CaliberMind, the leading GTM intelligence and multi-touch attribution platform, today unveiled its new Role-Based Dashboards, a powerful feature powered by its Custom Dashboards Builder. This provides every member of the revenue team—from Demand Generation to Marketing leadership and the C-suite—with tailored insights and instant confidence, easing the burden on Marketing Operations teams for custom or ad-hoc reports.

Marketing Operations teams play a crucial role in providing analytics, but the growing demand for custom reports across siloed platforms can challenge their capacity. CaliberMind’s Custom Dashboards Builder solves this by empowering every member of the GTM team with access to ready-to-consume, customized views of the metrics that matter most to their function.

The dashboards deliver specific, actionable intelligence for every role on the GTM team, including:

For Demand Gen Managers: Real-time campaign performance by channel or segment, funnel velocity, and cost-per-lead against targets.

For ABM Leads: Account-centric funnel views with MQA and ROI tracking for pre- and post-opportunity activities, engagement costs per account, and the performance of ABM campaigns targeting open pipeline.

For BDR/SDR Managers: Immediate insights into inbound lead flow, conversion of meetings into pipeline, the activation success of surge-scored accounts, and rep performance by territory.

For Marketing Leadership: Executive-level dashboards displaying influenced bookings, pipeline, ROI, CAC, payback period, and MoM/YoY pipeline growth—all audit-ready out of the box.

"We built Role-Based Dashboards to eliminate the tug-of-war between custom data needs and operational agility," said Eric Westerkamp, CEO of CaliberMind. "We wanted to make custom reporting easy and flexible without compromising the auditability of the data. Now, marketers can spend less time chasing reports and more time owning their strategy."

With intuitive global filters for regions, product lines, and campaigns—any segment or custom dimension used in go-to-market—users can easily drill down into data and then create, save, and share views without needing support from their BI or data science teams. The dashboards are synced to live CRM data, ensuring reports are always accurate and trustworthy.

Availability

Role-Based Dashboards are available today to all CaliberMind customers. Administrators can access a library of pre-built widgets and configure dashboards by user role. If a needed widget doesn't exist, users can simply ask Ask Cal, CaliberMind's conversational AI assistant, to build it in minutes—with the underlying logic fully transparent and verifiable. Enterprise clients also have access to Professional Services for rapid deployment.

To schedule a demo of Role-Based Dashboards, please visit: https://calibermind.com/role-based-dashboards/

About CaliberMind

CaliberMind is the GTM intelligence and multi-touch attribution platform for B2B marketers. It unifies customer data to provide a complete picture of go-to-market efforts, from campaign performance to revenue impact. Powered by AI-driven insights, CaliberMind turns data chaos into clarity, helping marketing teams confidently answer "what's working?" and make decisions that drive revenue.

