Maverick Behavioral Health Publishes New Article: ‘Does My Insurance Cover Both Mental Health Treatment and Addiction Rehab?’

Under federal mental health parity laws, most insurance plans are required to provide coverage for both mental health treatment and addiction rehabilitation at the same level as other medical conditions. The Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act (MHPAEA) requires most group health plans to provide mental health and substance use disorder benefits that are comparable to medical and surgical benefits. This means an insurance provider cannot impose stricter limitations on mental health or addiction treatment than it does for other medical conditions.

Many people with addiction also have co-occurring mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, or post-traumatic stress disorder. Insurance plans typically cover integrated treatment that addresses both conditions simultaneously, recognizing that comprehensive care improves outcomes for both issues.

In addition to this, dual diagnosis treatment programs that specifically address both mental health and substance use disorders are generally covered under both mental health and substance abuse benefits. These programs provide specialized care that addresses the complex interactions between mental health and addiction issues.

Some of the covered services also include:

Inpatient Services: Inpatient psychiatric treatment and residential addiction treatment are typically covered under a plan’s inpatient benefits, though specific facilities and length of stay limitations may apply. These services often require pre-authorization and medical necessity review.

Outpatient Therapy Services: Outpatient therapy services, including individual therapy, group therapy, family therapy, and psychiatric medication management, are generally covered under outpatient mental health benefits. These services often have lower copayments than inpatient services and may not require pre-authorization.

Intensive Outpatient Programs: Intensive outpatient programs that address both mental health and addiction issues are typically covered, though they may be subject to prior authorization requirements and medical necessity review. These programs provide comprehensive treatment while allowing individuals to maintain work and family responsibilities.

