ICE Takes Down Convicted Illegal Alien Sexual Predators, Pedophiles Over the Weekend

Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, ICE is working around-the-clock to remove the worst of the worst from American communities

WASHINGTON – The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today announced criminal illegal aliens arrested over the weekend—including sexual predators, pedophiles and child abusers. Despite a nearly 700 percent surge in assault against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and DHS law enforcement, officers continue to make American communities safer every day.

“Over the weekend, our brave ICE agents arrested monstrous illegal aliens convicted of heinous crimes including rape of a child, sexual assault and possession of child pornography. ICE is putting their lives on the line to keep America’s children and families safe,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin “Yet, they are now facing a nearly 700 percent increase in assaults against them as gutter politicians attempt to attack and demonize our brave law enforcement. This is sick. We will only double down in getting these dangerous criminals off of our streets.”

Below are some of the criminal illegal aliens arrested over the weekend:

ICE Atlanta arrested Porfirio Bernal-Fregoso, a 45-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of attempted rape of child and indecent liberties with a child in Durham County, North Carolina.

ICE Baltimore arrested Edwin Gomez-Cervantes, an illegal alien from Guatemala, who was previously convicted for sexual abuse of a minor in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

ICE Houston arrested Sergio Guerrero-Galvan, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, whose previous conviction includes aggravated sexual assault of child in Travis County, Texas.

ICE Salt Lake City arrested Juan Hernan Camarena-Cuevas, a 32-year-old criminal illegal alien from Mexico, who was previously convicted for child abuse/injury.

ICE Baltimore arrested Rodrigo Alexander Gomez-Ventura, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador convicted in Hagerstown, Maryland for possession of child pornography.