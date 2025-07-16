Bitpace Reports Recent Event Series Expands Global Crypto Payments Reach

Bitpace reflects on a strong first half of 2025 with key appearances at global fintech and payments events.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bitpace, a leading provider of crypto payment infrastructure, today released a summary of its international event activity for the first half of 2025. From the Middle East to Europe, Africa to Latin America, the company has strengthened its global footprint and showcased advancements in cross-border crypto payments at major industry gatherings.In the first six months of 2025, Bitpace participated in 10 key events across four continents, engaging with stakeholders in fintech and payments. These appearances enabled the company to share product developments, network with industry leaders, and contribute to critical conversations on the future of digital transactions.Event Participation Timeline, January to June 2025:iFX Expo Dubai (14–16 January): Bitpace engaged with fintech and trading professionals, setting the tone for new partnerships and market insights.ICE Barcelona (20–22 January): The company took part in the leading gaming industry event, which was debuting in Barcelona, drawing strong booth traffic with live demonstrations and product showcases.SiGMA Eurasia Dubai (23–25 February): Bitpace presented its crypto payment solutions to over 14,000 attendees, highlighting its scalability for global use.Affiliate World Dubai (26–27 February): Bitpace showcased its customisable crypto infrastructure to affiliate marketers and digital business leaders.SiGMA Africa Summit South Africa (10–12 March): Bitpace received the “Emerging Markets Payment Solution of the Year” award, recognising its secure and accessible digital payment offerings.SiGMA Americas Brazil (7–10 April): Chief Revenue Officer, Meryem Habibi, addressed AIBC World with insights into stablecoins, payments infrastructure, and regulatory developments.Money20/20 Asia Thailand (22–24 April): Habibi returned to the stage to moderate a panel on integrating digital and traditional payment systems, joined by experts from Fireblocks, Yuno, and IDEMIA.Seamless Fintech Middle East Dubai (20–22 May): Bitpace participated in discussions on digital commerce, innovation, and the evolving role of fintech in the region. CEO, Anil Oncu, shared a panel discussion with Moah CEO, Andreas Tsindos, about how AI is reshaping payments, making processes faster, smarter, and more accessible.Money20/20 Europe Amsterdam (3–5 June): The company shared its approach to embedded payments and real-time settlement. CEO Anil Oncu gave an exclusive interview with FinTech Magazine.iFX International Cyprus (17–19 June): Bitpace concluded the half-year by engaging with brokers and financial platforms to explore the benefits of stablecoin infrastructure and global settlement tools.“These global events allowed us to align with industry stakeholders and communicate how Bitpace enables efficient, cross-border crypto payments for businesses,” said Anil Oncu, CEO of Bitpace. “We remain committed to building solutions that address the real-world needs of enterprise users in an increasingly digital economy.”Bitpace continues to expand its influence in the crypto payments ecosystem through strategic event engagement, product development, and industry partnerships. More global appearances are scheduled for the second half of 2025, including additional fintech and gaming summits.For more information on Bitpace’s upcoming events, visit bitpace.com/events About BitpaceBitpace is a crypto payment gateway providing seamless and reliable payment solutions. Developed by a team of fintech, payment, and product experts, Bitpace’s payment offerings empower businesses to accept crypto from their clients with fewer volatility or liquidity risks. Its diverse services facilitate global settlements in over 70 crypto and 40 fiat currencies for the e-commerce, finance, and real estate sectors. Get paid in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and many more established cryptocurrencies with the Bitpace crypto payment gateway.

