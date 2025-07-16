Aviation Fuel Market Report – Global Industry Share & Future Demand 2025 | DataM Intelligence

Aviation Fuel Market

The Global Aviation Fuel Market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period 2024-2031.

The Aviation Fuel Market soars on rising air traffic, biofuel adoption, and global trade growth—powering the future of sustainable flight.” — DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Aviation Fuel Market reached US$ 211.5 billion in 2023 and is predicted to reach US$ 599.1 million by 2031, rising at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2024 to 2031.Market Overview:The Aviation Fuel Market plays a vital role in global mobility, connecting economies and fostering international trade. The market encompasses traditional jet fuels and emerging sustainable aviation fuels, supporting the aviation industry’s commitment to carbon reduction and greener operations. Industry growth is fueled by a combination of technological innovation, policy support, and rising demand for air travel.To Download Sample Report Here: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/aviation-fuel-market Market Drivers & Opportunities:Key market drivers include:Rising air passenger and cargo traffic across emerging and developed regions.Increased investment in sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) to meet net-zero targets and reduce aviation’s carbon footprint.Technological advances in fuel economy and alternate fuel production.Opportunities also develop as a result of increased cooperation between fuel companies and airlines, as well as government incentives to promote SAF adoption.Market Segmentation:By Fuel:Conventional FuelSustainable Fuel.By Aircraft:Commercial AircraftPrivate AircraftMilitary Aircraft.By Region:North AmericaEuropeSouth AmericaAsia PacificMiddle EastAfrica.Buy Now & Unlock 360° Market Intelligence: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=aviation-fuel-market Market Geographical Share:North America has a sizable market share, which is driven by increasing domestic air transport demand and SAF development projects. Europe is actively growing its SAF production capacity to fulfill regulatory requirements. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific area, dominated by China, India, and Japan, is expanding rapidly because to increased passenger traffic and infrastructure upgrading.Market Key Players:Key players shaping the aviation fuel landscape include:AtmosfairShell AviationWorld EnergyNesteGevo,IncHoneywell InternationalJohnson MattheyExxon Mobil CorporationChevron CorporationBP PLC.These players are increasingly investing in sustainable fuel technologies and global supply chains to address evolving market demands.Recent Developments:United States2025: A major US airline signs a groundbreaking arrangement with a domestic biofuel producer to supply over 100 million gallons of SAF each year, aiming to reduce lifecycle emissions by up to 80%.2024: A leading U.S. energy company inaugurated a new SAF production facility in Texas, boosting annual production capacity and strengthening domestic supply resilience.Japan2025: Japan’s largest airline announced successful completion of a transpacific test flight powered entirely by domestically produced SAF, marking a milestone in sustainable aviation.2024: A Japanese consortium launched a new SAF plant using advanced biomass technology, targeting commercial supply for domestic and regional flights.Unlock 360° Market Intelligence with DataM Subscription Services: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription Power your decisions with real-time competitor tracking, strategic forecasts, and global investment insights-all in one place.Competitive LandscapeSustainability Impact AnalysisKOL / Stakeholder InsightsUnmet Needs & Positioning, Pricing & Market Access SnapshotsMarket Volatility & Emerging Risks AnalysisQuarterly Industry Report UpdatedLive Market & Pricing TrendsConsumer Behavior & Demand AnalysisHave a look at our Subscription Dashbord: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x5oEiqEqTWg Conclusion:With air travel demand rebounding and sustainability taking center stage, the global aviation fuel market is set to grow steadily over the coming years. Strategic investments in SAF, strong policy frameworks, and collaborations among fuel producers, airlines, and governments will further drive the industry toward a cleaner and more resilient future.Related Reports:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.