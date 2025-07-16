Upgaming Launches Upgames: A Bold New Studio Dedicated to Mini-Games

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Upgaming, a Enterprise iGaming solutions provider , has officially announced the launch of Upgames - standalone game studio focused exclusively on developing high-quality, narrative-driven mini-games.This strategic move comes in response to the rising demand for fast, snackable gaming experiences worldwide—an audience segment that now makes up an estimated 10–15% of the online casino market.A Natural EvolutionUpgaming’s journey into mini-games began in 2018 with the release of Dino, its first entry into the genre. Since then, the company has developed and tested over 30 mini-games, collecting valuable performance data and refining the balance between fast gameplay and long-term engagement.As the division evolved, it took on a distinct identity—driven by visual creativity, gameplay experimentation, and bold design choices. That identity now has a name: Upgames.“What started as a small experimental team is now a full-scale studio of over 50 professionals,” said Tornike Tvauri, CEO of Upgaming.A Strong Portfolio Out of the GateLaunching with 20+ games, Upgames delivers a portfolio that spans crash games , scratch mechanics, instant wins, and more. Each title is crafted to serve a unique player profile—some light and casual, others strategic and tension-driven.One of the studio’s standout achievements, Aero, won Best Crash Game of the Year at the 2023 SiGMA Europe Awards, a clear validation of the team's ability to pair simplicity with high-impact gameplay.A Partner-First FocusDesigned with operators in mind, Upgames delivers:- Repeatable Engagement – Smart, risk-reward mechanics that drive longer sessions and higher retention.- Quick Integration – A plug-and-play platform with full tech support for seamless game deployment.- Scalable Growth – A development roadmap focused on innovation, optimization, and adaptability to evolving market needs.Looking AheadUpgames represents a new chapter for Upgaming—one that zeroes in on mini-game innovation, tighter player feedback loops, and closer collaboration with operator partners worldwide.About UpgamingUpgaming is a global iGaming software provider offering sportsbook solutions, casino platforms, and now, through Upgames, a dynamic suite of mini-games. With a focus on quality, creativity, and operator success, Upgaming continues to set the standard in next-gen gaming experiences.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.