Botanical Pesticides Market to Reach $1.1B by 2031, Driven by Organic Farming & Eco-Friendly Trends | DataM Intelligence

Botanical Pesticides Market to grow from US$ 569.7M in 2022 to US$ 1,127.0M by 2031 at 8.9% CAGR, driven by demand for organic farming, green innovation, and regulatory shifts worldwide.” — DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Botanical Pesticides Market reached US$ 569.7 million in 2022 and is expected to grow significantly, reaching US$ 1,127.0 million by 2031, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period 2024–2031. This strong market expansion is largely driven by the increasing demand for organic farming solutions, growing public concern over synthetic pesticide residues, and regulatory pressure to reduce chemical use in agriculture.To Download Sample Report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/botanical-pesticides-market Market DynamicsGrowing Environmental AwarenessThe global agricultural community is experiencing a significant transformation. Farmers, producers, and even consumers are moving toward cleaner and more sustainable farming solutions. Botanical pesticides derived from natural plant extracts offer an eco-friendly alternative to conventional synthetic pesticides, aligning with the global push toward organic and regenerative agriculture.These natural alternatives decompose quickly, pose minimal risk to human and animal health, and are generally safer for beneficial insects like bees and butterflies. As environmental and health concerns become more pronounced, especially in the context of climate change and biodiversity loss, botanical pesticides are gaining recognition as a responsible and effective crop protection method.Regulatory Shift Toward SustainabilityGovernment bodies and regulatory agencies across the globe are tightening restrictions on the use of chemical pesticides due to their adverse effects on health and the environment. This has opened the door for botanical pesticide manufacturers to gain approvals more swiftly than in previous years. Many countries are offering incentives, subsidies, and fast-track approval processes to promote organic inputs, giving this market further traction.Innovation and Technology IntegrationInnovation in formulation techniques and delivery systems is another driver of growth. Microencapsulation, nano-emulsions, and slow-release technologies are improving the shelf life, stability, and field efficacy of botanical pesticides. In addition, precision agriculture tools such as drones and smart sprayers are being used to optimize the application of these products, reducing waste and increasing productivity.Looking For A Detailed Full Report? Get it here: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=botanical-pesticides-market Key CompaniesBioWorks, IncSumitomo Chemical India ltd.Arysta LifeScience CorporationKoppertBASF SECertis USA L.L.C.Volkschem Crop Science Pvt. Ltd.Gowan Company, L.L.C.Rallis India Limited.T.Stanes and Company LimitedMarket SegmentationBy Type: Herbicides, Insecticides, Fungicides, Others.By Active substance: Nicotine, Pyrethrin, Rotenone, Matrine, Azadirachtin, Others.By Crop Type: Vegetables and fruits, Oilseeds and pulses, Turfs and ornamentals, Others.By Source: Pyrethrum, Rotenone, Limonene and Linalool, Neem, Sabadilla, Nicotine, Karanj, Mahua, Sweet flag, Others.By Form: Powder, Spray, Liquid.By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Others.By Mode of Application: Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment, Trunk Injection.By Application: Agriculture, Viticulture, Horticulture, Others.By Region: North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.Investment TrendsInvestors are showing rising interest in sustainable agritech. Venture capital and private equity firms are pouring funds into botanical pesticide startups that offer AI-powered crop solutions or have patented delivery technologies. Strategic partnerships between agrochemical firms and university research labs are also on the rise, accelerating product development cycles and regulatory approval pathways.Latest News – USAIn the U.S., rising concerns about the impact of synthetic pesticides on bee populations and pollinator health are triggering a reevaluation of pest control strategies. A recent study on honeybee colony collapse linked the issue to resistant pests and chemical overuse, which has intensified public and regulatory interest in safer alternatives like botanical insecticides.In some communities, residents have opposed the use of synthetic herbicides in public parks and school grounds, leading local governments to test botanical-based options. Moreover, several states are expanding financial aid and training programs to help small farmers transition toward organic and botanical-based farming inputs.Latest News – JapanJapan continues to be a fertile market for biopesticides, including botanical formulations. In recent months, the country’s agricultural cooperatives have announced pilot programs focusing on the use of natural pest control agents in rice and fruit orchards.Japan’s government has also revised its agricultural subsidy framework to include financial incentives for botanical pesticide use, especially in certified organic farms. This move is expected to accelerate adoption in the coming years. Additionally, universities and research institutions in Japan are increasingly partnering with biotech startups to explore traditional Japanese plant extracts with pesticidal properties.Regional OutlookNorth AmericaNorth America leads the market due to higher consumer awareness, regulatory backing for organic farming, and significant investment in sustainable agricultural technologies. The U.S., in particular, has a large share of organic farms and a strong base of biotech companies engaged in the development of plant-based crop protection products.EuropeEurope continues to see accelerated demand, driven by strict pesticide regulations and a continent-wide organic food movement. Countries such as Germany, France, and the Netherlands are investing heavily in biocontrol strategies.Asia-PacificThe Asia-Pacific region is an emerging powerhouse in this market, with China, India, and Japan showing rapid growth. The increasing population and food security concerns are pushing these countries toward safer and more sustainable agricultural inputs.Latin America and Middle East & AfricaThese regions are gradually adopting botanical pesticides, especially in the high-value export crop segments such as coffee, cacao, and fresh produce.ConclusionThe botanical pesticides market is positioned for substantial and sustainable growth. As the world leans toward cleaner, greener agricultural practices, these natural solutions offer a timely and effective alternative to chemical pesticides. With rising investment, strong innovation, supportive regulation, and growing global demand for organic produce, the future of botanical pesticides looks promising. The botanical pesticides market is positioned for substantial and sustainable growth. As the world leans toward cleaner, greener agricultural practices, these natural solutions offer a timely and effective alternative to chemical pesticides. With rising investment, strong innovation, supportive regulation, and growing global demand for organic produce, the future of botanical pesticides looks promising. From North America to Asia, stakeholders across the value chain are recognizing the economic and environmental value of plant-powered pest control.

