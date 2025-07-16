【Food lovers’ haven】Enjoy global delights at “2025 International Cities of Gastronomy Fest, Macao”

MACAU, July 16 - “2025 International Cities of Gastronomy Fest, Macao” (referred to as the “Fest”) is held until this Sunday (20 July). Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) invites visitors and residents to this global feast not to miss at Macau Fisherman’s Wharf, to taste the palette of unique food cultures from different Creative Cities of Gastronomy around the world. The Fest features a Brew & Chill Zone by day and night, a game zone and various artistic and cultural performances, offering a symphony of tasty, fun and leisure experiences under one canopy.

Over 30 Creative Cities of Gastronomy converge

The Fest brings together 35 UNESCO Creative Cities of Gastronomy from 22 countries across six continents. Presenting global cuisines, culinary showcase and gastronomy forum as the three major highlights, it is a splendid feast of international culinary cultures.

For the public’s tasting of different delights, the “International Gastronomy Promenade” and the “City of Gastronomy Showcase” present 105 food booths and over 60 cooking shows respectively, bringing together unique flavors and culinary excellence from across the globe.

The “International Gastronomy Promenade” is taking place from 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. from Monday to Friday, from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday between 11 and 20 July.

Over 100 booths create a culinary journey worldwide

The “International Gastronomy Promenade” features 105 food booths presented by 15 Creative Cities of Gastronomy from across the globe, including Chengdu, Shunde, Yangzhou, Huai’an and Chaozhou in the Chinese mainland; Phuket (Thailand), Hatay (Türkiye), Buraydah (Saudi Arabia), Iloilo City (Philippines) and Kermanshah (Iran); Florianópolis, Belém, Paraty and Belo Horizonte in Brazil; as well as Macao. The food booths serve a diversity of delicacies and cuisines ranging from Macanese, western, Cantonese, Sichuan, Huaiyang, Southeast Asian, to Japanese and Korean, along with barbeque and vegan food, desserts and beverages, offering a window onto the uniquely charming food scene of each city.

Brew and chill at seaside

There is a Brew & Chill Zone by day and night at the Fest, where patrons can enjoy coffee at daytime and alcoholic drinks at sunset and night. Besides the food booths along Legend Boulevard, ten special food booths are also set at the Brew & Chill Zone to provide great snacks to pair with alcoholic drinks, including squid skewers, small Boston lobsters, Satay chicken skewers, stirred noodles with crab roe and imitation shark fin soup with crab roe, shredded chicken and abalone. Whether it is coffee in the afternoon or cocktail at twilight, patrons can unwind and enjoy lovely drinks and delicacies with the mesmerizing sea view and live performances.

Fascinating “City of Gastronomy Showcase”

Chefs from 29 Creative Cities of Gastronomy including Macao from worldwide are presenting over 60 wonderful cooking shows on the Main Stage at Legend Boulevard of Macau Fisherman’s Wharf.

Six acclaimed chefs from the six integrated resort enterprises in Macao demonstrated their extraordinary cooking skills today (16 July), several of whom once joined the panel discussions at “International Gastronomy Forum, Macao” as guest speakers. Their exquisite dishes include Spicy pan tossed noodles in a baked tofu basket presented by Executive Sous Chef of The Londoner Macao at Sands China, Jun Kim; Macanese stuffed squid presented by Chef de Cuisine at MGM, Lo Kam Ming; Chicken shish tavuk and Muhammara presented by Chef de Cuisine of Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau under SJM Resorts, S.A., Murat Kara; Fish with pine nut sauce presented by Assistant Manager of the Wynn Food & Beverage Academy (Culinary) of Wynn Resorts Macau, Otilia Rodrigues Novo; Traditional bacalhau cakes and Roasted sardines with bell pepper salad and olives on sourdough presented by Executive Chef at Andaz Macau of Galaxy Entertainment Group, André Lai; and Cod fish chorizo fritter with mixed bean salsa presented by Restaurant Head Chef of Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Arquimino Lameiras.

From 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. from this Thursday to Sunday (17 – 20 July), prominent chefs from 14 Creative Cities of Gastronomy worldwide are coming onto stage successively to weave distinctive dishes from an exquisite blend of spices and herbs commonly used in Macao. Each Creative City conducts two sessions of culinary showcase. Please visit the themed website for the schedule: https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/article/events/gastronomy-fest-2025

Elevate dining experience with 1,000 dining seats and colorful performances

To elevate the dining experience, the Fest features five catering zones that offer an increased total of 1,000 dining seats. There are an artistic-and-cultural stage, a seaside stage and interactive sessions. The colorful performances include passionate cheerleading performance, melodic band performance, fantastic diabolo performance and vigorous street dance of kids. There are interactive moments with mascot, magic show and balloon-twisting by clowns, to spark joyful vibes at the event.

Great fun in parent-and-child interactive games

The Fest welcomes people of all ages with an offer of fun experiences for grown-ups and kids alike. The game zone offers six interesting games including “Brave giants” (rapping game), “Axe warrior” (throwing game), “Pass through live wire” (wire loop game), “Laugh out loud” (throwing game), “Deft and swift” (eye-hand coordination game) and “Bowling fun” (ball game), for fantastic fun this summer.

“Spice Party” interactive game gives away one roundtrip air ticket

MGTO presents an interactive game named “Spice Party” of the “2025 International Cities of Gastronomy Fest, Macao” on its WeChat mini-program “MGTO’s Interactive Zone”. After completing the game successfully, participants can opt for the “lucky draw code for air ticket” or “surprise capsule toy”. Those who choose the former has a chance to become the sole winner of a free roundtrip air ticket from Macao to the Chinese mainland. Participants can check the lucky draw results available on the WeChat interactive zone from 12:00 noon, 21 July. Those who choose the “surprise capsule toy” can check in on social media and open the capsule toy at the information counter in the Fest, to obtain a souvenir themed as Macao Tourism Mascot MAK MAK.

MGTO partners with Macau Pass, Bank of China Macau Branch as well as Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Macau) to promote the event and launch special offers for consumers through e-payment platforms. Visitors and residents can opt for convenient payment by cash or e-payment platforms.

Shuttle bus service + Free admission to the Fest

The “2025 International Cities of Gastronomy Fest, Macao” offers free admission to the public. Facilitating visitors and residents’ visit to the Fest, MGTO provides free shuttle bus service along three routes between the event venue and the following locations during the event period (11 - 20 July): Border Gate, Rua do Dr. Pedro José Lobo in the central district, Taipa Central Park and the hotel resorts of the six integrated resort enterprises in Cotai District — Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau, Wynn Palace, MGM Cotai, Studio City, The Venetian Macao and Galaxy Macau. The service hours are as follows: from 3:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday, from 3 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, during the event period.

For the event program and latest information, please visit the themed website: https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/article/events/gastronomy-fest-2025.