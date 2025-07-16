Food Away From Home Market to Exhibit a Remarkable CAGR of 2.3% from 2022 to 2031

Rapid increase in the female workforce & a reduction in the time for cooking and buying vegetables, owing to the busy schedule of both partners drive the growth

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Food away from home market size generated $4.3 trillion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $5.9 trillion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 2.3% from 2022 to 2031.The global food away from home market is witnessing strong growth, driven by several key factors such as the rising number of women in the workforce, reduced time for meal preparation due to the busy lifestyles of dual-income households, and the growing popularity of cloud kitchens. Additionally, the increase in domestic and international tourism, along with shifting consumer eating habits, is further fueling market expansion. Furthermore, the rapid rise of fast-food chains in developing countries is creating new growth opportunities for the industry in the years ahead.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31829 The growing trend of dining out has been a key driver of the global food away from home market over the past decade. This shift in consumer behavior has fueled the rapid expansion of quick-service restaurants (QSRs) and well-known fast-food chains across both developed and developing countries. Leading food brands are leveraging innovative marketing strategies and focusing on menu diversity to attract and retain customers. Additionally, factors such as cleanliness and hygiene standards continue to play a crucial role in drawing consumers to fast-food giants like McDonald’s, KFC, and Domino’s. Rising disposable incomes, along with the increasing presence of fast-casual and quick-service restaurants in emerging markets such as India, China, Brazil, and Indonesia, are expected to further accelerate market growth in the coming years.The major players in the market are heavily investing in advanced technology, Artificial Intelligence, to gain a competitive advantage in the market. For instance, McDonald’s recently invested $300 million to acquire an AI company, Dynamic Yield, to create a more personalized dine-in experience for consumers.Buy This Report (385 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/food-away-from-home-market/purchase-options The market is segmented on the basis of delivery model, application, type of occasion, ownership type, and region. On the basis of delivery model, the market is segregated into dine in, take away, and home delivery. On the basis of application, it is divided into restaurants, schools and colleges, hotels and motels, retail stores and vending, and others. The restaurants segment is further fragmented into full-service restaurants and limited-service restaurants. Further, on the basis of type of occasion, the market is categorized into entertainment, travel, retail, and freestanding. By ownership type, the market is segmented into independent and chains. Region-wise, the food away from home market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, The Middle East, and Africa).Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global food away from home market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The presence of a huge number of restaurant chains across the country coupled with the huge popularity of eating out culture, high disposable income, and surge in penetration of online food delivery platforms are significantly contributing towards the growth of the North America FAFH market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 3.2% from 2022 to 2031. The presence of a huge population in China coupled with strong economic growth and the rising penetration of a huge number of fast-food restaurants has led to the growth of the China FAFH industry Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A31829 Leading Market Players: -Sysco Corporation,Chipotle Mexican Grill,Darden Concepts, Inc,Jubilant FoodWorks Limited,Burger King Corporation,SSP Group Plc,Bid Corporation,Zensho Holdings Co., Ltd,Aramark,Compass Group PLC,SATS Ltd.,Sodexo,Yum Brands, Inc,Restaurant Brands International Inc,Cloud KitchensTrending Reports in Food and Beverages IndustryFood Service Feta Cheese Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/food-service-feta-cheese-market-A14574 Wine Chocolate Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/wine-chocolate-market-A14197 Catering And Food Service Contract Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/catering-and-food-service-contract-market-A06609

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.