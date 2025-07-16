Musical 'Shangri-La-La' Exposes Las Vegas Justice with Glitter, Guts, and Gags – July 22–24 at the Arlington Drafthouse

Shangri-La-La comedy musical at the Arlington Drafthouse July 22-24 Shangri-La-La comedy musical at the Arlington Drafthouse July 22-24 William Rempel's articles in the Los Angeles Times exposed Las Vegas justice

The previews for this new comedy musical will be of particular interest to those who remember Las Vegas entertainers Siegfried & Roy.

It’s the true story of how I sued Siegfried and Roy — and got flambéed by the Vegas legal machine. But if you can’t laugh at the absurdity of it all, you’ll cry — so I wrote a musical.” — Mike Meier, writer & composer

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shangri-La-La , the outrageous new comedy musical based on true events, takes the stage at the Arlington Drafthouse Theater for three nights only: July 22–24. Get ready for a jaw-dropping blend of courtroom chaos, Las Vegas excess, and musical mayhem.At the heart of Shangri-La-La is a real-life legal drama involving the world-famous entertainers Siegfried and Roy — and the explosive lawsuit that tried to pull back the velvet curtain on their glamorous empire. Written by and starring Mike Meier , the very attorney who filed the original case, the show takes audiences on a glitter-drenched rollercoaster through the surreal world of Las Vegas “Hometown Justice,” where influence trumps evidence, and justice often disappears behind the smoke and mirrors.“This isn’t fiction,” says Meier. “It’s the true story of how I sued Siegfried and Roy — and got flambéed by the Vegas legal machine. But if you can’t laugh at the absurdity of it all, you’ll cry — so I wrote a musical.”Las Vegas “hometown justice” had previously been exposed in a hard-hitting investigative series by William Rempel, a former investigative reporter and editor for the Los Angeles Times. Rempel’s 2006 Times collaboration with Michael J. Goodman, described the corrupt and often biased judicial system of Las Vegas in the landmark three-part series, “Juice vs. Justice.”The Los Angeles Times investigation, which brought national attention to Las Vegas’ controversial "hometown justice" practices, revealed how the city’s judges were influenced by friends, business associates, and major donors, creating a stacked judicial deck. The investigation’s explosive first part, titled “In Las Vegas, They’re Playing with a Stacked Judicial Deck,” sparked outrage, ultimately making the Times series one of the most significant exposes on judicial corruption in the country.Combining cabaret camp with biting satire, Shangri-La-La isn’t afraid to dance on the edge. With a cast of larger-than-life characters, original songs, and outrageous wigs, the show delivers both comedy and commentary. Audiences will meet German immigrant Joshua, who dares to speak out about abuse behind the glitz, only to be steamrolled by a system built to protect its brightest stars.Performance Dates:July 22, 23 (7 pm) & 24 (3 pm)Venue: Arlington Drafthouse TheaterTickets: https://www.arlingtondrafthouse.com/events/115748 Promo Code “SHANGRI” – $10 Off!This is Shangri-La-La: where justice goes to Vegas… and stays there.NOTE: This production contains adult themes and is recommended for mature audiences who enjoy courtroom drama, campy flair, and the occasional tiger roar.And here is a short trailer for that musical: https://youtube.com/shorts/dzInsbcc2RE About Mike Meier, writerMike Meier grew up in a blue-collar housing project in Germany. His grandfather was a 1920s traveling magician and fortune-teller known as Wladi-Kami. Incidentally, Mike’s grandfather and Siegfried & Roy were members of the same Magicians’ Circle. When he is not writing books, he’s playing guitar somewhere… See https://themikemeier.com/

Mike Meier on the show "Suzy's Las Vegas," explaining the background of Shangri-La-La

