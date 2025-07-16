TiniFiber Launches Ultra-Small, Ultra-Light, Ultra-Flexible and Ultra-Protected Version of Micro Armor for Direct Burial

Advances patented steel-Kevlar armor delivers leading protection from moisture, rodents, temperature extremes and accidental cutting

At TiniFiber, we remain committed to innovation and the development of cutting-edge technologies that support our Mission and Vision.” — Tom Artinian, CEO at TiniFiber

LINDENHURST, NY, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TiniFiber , a developer of innovative high-reliability, high-performance digital infrastructure and the exclusive manufacturer of the patented Micro Armor Fiberoptical cabling solutions, has launched a Direct Burial version of its patented steel-KevlarMicro Armored cable.Building on the success of the original Micro Armor cable, the new Micro Armor Direct Burial cable offers a significantly smaller, lighter, and more flexible solution compared to traditional technologies. This streamlined design not only enhances performance but also enables faster installations by smaller teams, unlocking valuable operational savings for customers.Available in both single-mode and multimode fiber configurations, the single-armor, double-jacket loose-tube cables feature a compact 7.5 ±0.5 mm diameter and support up to 24 fibers. Designed with a water-blocked core and a durable steel armor coil, these cables offer enhanced protection against crush forces and rodent damage.Our DB products are manufactured and tested in compliant with ANSI/ICEA S-87-640, Telcordia GR-20 and ANSI/TIA¬568.3¬-D. To achieve this level of protection within such a small outer diameter, TiniFiber has implemented a new HDPE compound casing with a significantly increased volume of Kevlar.The advanced dry water-blocking system delivers superior protection against chemicals, moisture, and extreme temperatures. As a result, TiniFiberMicro Armor Direct Burial is well-suited for installation in conduits and pathways exposed to wide temperature fluctuations and potential water ingress. Additionally, with UV additives added to the jacketing our DB products are suitable for use in aerial lashing applications, further expanding its versatility."At TiniFiber, we remain committed to innovation and the development of cutting-edge technologies that support our Mission and Vision," said Tom Artinian, CEO of TiniFiber. "Whether it's our new Direct Burial solution or the original TiniFiber cable, our technology delivers a smaller, lighter, and more durable alternative to traditional products. This translates to higher fiber throughput in a more compact footprint, along with reduced installation costs and increased operational efficiency."For inquiries on recent stock and availability contact your TiniFiber sales representative to learn more at sales@tinifiber.com. visit www.tinifiber.com About TiniFiber:TiniFiber is an award-winning and U.S. Patented innovator that has redefined industry standards. It develops high-speed fiber optics, including custom fiber, as well as offering tools and test services. The company is well known for its Micro Armor Fiber™ Cable, a revolutionary solution, that is 65% smaller and 75% lighter than traditional Aluminium Interlock Armor (AIA) cables and trusted by prominent technology, construction, and IT corporations.Micro Armor Fiber boasts the industry’s smallest outer diameter, featuring a crush-proof, rodent-resistant design, capable of withstanding the harshest environmental conditions. Its stainless-steel construction provides unparalleled durability, making it ideal for aerials, underground, and powered cable applications, including A/V & Security, Commercial & Residential, DAS/Wireless, Broadband, Transportation, and Data Center installations.TiniFiberis a registered trademark and Micro Armor Fiberis a registered trademark of CertiCable, Inc. Kevlaris a registered trademark of DuPont deNemours, Inc.Patent notice: TiniFiberproducts are protected by patents in the United States and other jurisdictions (countries). This list is not exhaustive, and additional TiniFiberproducts not specifically enumerated herein may also be subject to patent protection - https://tinifiber.com/patent-notices/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.