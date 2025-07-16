Co-Packaged Optics Market to Reach USD 1.45 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR 28.1% To Forecast 2025-2032

Co-Packaged Optics Market

Co-Packaged Optics Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 28.1% through 2032. It was valued at USD 200 Mn in 2024 and is expected to become USD 1.45 Bn 2032

CPO is reshaping the data centre landscape, where performance, power efficiency, and bandwidth meet on a single, game-changing platform.” — Navneet Kaur

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stellar Market Research examines the growth rate of the Co-Packaged Optics Market during the forecasted period 2025-2032The Co-Packaged Optics Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 28.1% over the forecast period. The Co-Packaged Optics Market was valued at USD 200 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 1.45 billion by 2032. Co-Packaged Optics grows due to more data flow, need for less power use, AI/HPC needs, heat issues, big-scale spend, and electric limits. It makes data centers today faster, with more tight-packed links, and less delay.Co-Packaged Optics Market OverviewCo-packaged Optics (CPO) put light and chip parts in one box, making quick, power-saving data moves for AI, cloud, and big computers. More need for high data speed, low power use, and the limits of plug-in optics are pushing CPO forward in huge data hubs. Co-Packaged Optics Market Dynamics

Drivers

Explosive Growth in Data Traffic

The huge rise in world data flow, from cloud, video play, 5G, IoT, and AI, is pushing the need for more speed and faster moves. Old ways to link things can't keep up, making Co-Packaged Optics key. With steps up in chip light tech and strong use in the field, CPO lets us send data super fast and with low power use, helping new data houses and the big growth of 5G all over.

Thermal Management and Space Constraints

As data center chips get stronger, handling heat and space is key. Old-style plug-in optics make heat issues worse and take up a lot of room. Co-Packaged Optics put optics inside the chip box, cutting down on heat spots, using less power, and making more room for tight, strong designs. Big names like Broadcom and NVIDIA are pushing CPO tech to face these problems.Industry Support and Standardization EffortsBig tech firms (Meta, Google, Microsoft), chip makers (Broadcom, Intel), and sellers put a lot of money into Co-Packaged Optics (CPO). Groups like COBO and OIF work on setting rules to make sure everything works well together and gets used more quickly. Working together and new steps, like the fast CPO fixes from Intel and Ayar Labs, show the industry's strong drive. They place CPO as key for future AI and quick data center needs.RestrainDesign & Integration ComplexityCo-Packaged Optics has big design issues from needing tight heat control, super-small optical fits, and tough 3D box-ups. Signal quality, making enough, and checks are big blocks too. New steps such as mixed fixing, light bumps, and self-setting parts are making things better. Firms like Sarcina and Teramount are at the front, making it easier to grow CPO setup by 2026.Innovations and DevelopmentsTechnological innovation is a key factor propelling the Co-Packaged Optics Market forward. Notable advancements include:NVIDIA's silicon photonics switches: NVIDIA puts light tech into its Quantum and Spectrum switch chips. They give up to 1.6 Tbps per port and cut power use by 50%. But CEO Huang says that copper is still more trusty for GPUs.TSMC mass production ramp: They let out samples of silicon-light-based CPO units (1.6 Tbps). They plan to make lots of them by late 2025.Co-Packaged Optics Market SegmentationBy Integration TypeBy Integration Type, the Co-Packaged Optics Market is further segmented into Silicon Photonics-Based, Plasmonic-Based, Traditional Optical Modules, and Quantum Dot-Based. Silicon Photonics leads the Co-Packaged Optics market because it fits with CMOS, scales well, and uses less power. Big names like NVIDIA, AMD, TSMC, and Soitec support it. This help lets it send data fast with low power use. New wins are 1.6 Tbps switches, mixer chips, and quick moves to big-scale making. All this speeds up its use in AI and huge data centers.Co-Packaged Optics Market Regional AnalysisNorth America: North America is at the front of the Co-Packaged Optics market with a 43% share. Big tech firms, firm data center setups, government cash from the CHIPS Act, chip tech changes, and main buys like AMD's Enosemi deal help speed up CPO use fast.Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific is the next big Co-Packaged Optics market. It gets a lot from help by the government, fast 5G growth, good chip-making, and digital change. New money from Oracle, ASE Technology, and Blackstone help the area grow and make new CPO tech.Europe: Europe stands as the third-biggest CPO market. Europe: Europe stands as the third-biggest CPO market. Here, government funds, top-notch studies on light tech, growing 5G/AI tech, and work partnerships fuel growth and new ideas in co-packed optics all through the area.

Co-Packaged Optics Market Competitive Landscape

The global and regional players in the Co-Packaged Optics Market concentrate on developing and enhancing their capabilities, resulting in fierce competition. Notable players include:

Intel Corporation (USA)
Broadcom Inc. (USA)
NVIDIA Corporation (USA)
Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)
IBM Corporation (USA)
Coherent Corp. (USA)
Marvell Technology, Inc. (USA)
Lumentum Holdings Inc. (USA)
Ayar Labs (USA)
OpenLight (Synopsys) (USA)
Lightmatter Inc. (USA)
GlobalFoundries (USA)

Summary

Co-Packaged Optics (CPO) puts optical and electronic bits together to speed up and save energy in data transfer, led by more data use, AI, and big data center needs. Even with hard tasks like heat control, tight fitting, and tough packing, steps forward in silicon light tech and help from big names like NVIDIA, Intel, and Broadcom are speeding up use. Set rules from groups like COBO and OIF also help it grow. North America is in front for use, with Asia-Pacific and Europe right behind, both helped by strong government backing and new tech. 