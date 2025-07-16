Europe Electrical Steel Market to Reach US $ 21.1 Billion by 2035, Driven by Energy Modernization

Europe Electrical Steel Market

Europe's electrical steel market to hit US$ 21.1 billion by 2035, driven by EV demand, smart grid upgrades, and industrial electrification.

ROCKVILLE, MD , MD, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Europe electrical steel market is on an impressive growth trajectory, set to expand from US $7.9 billion in 2025 to a remarkable US $21.1 billion by 2035, reflecting a robust CAGR of 10.3 %.Increased use of grain-oriented and non-grain-oriented electrical steel in transformers and EV motors, in Germany, France, and the Netherlands, reflects Europe’s broader push toward electrification and carbon reduction.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7457 Key Takeaways from Market Study:1. The Europe Electrical Steel Market is projected to increase from USD 7.9 billion in 2025 to USD 21.1 billion by 2035.2. The market is expanding at a robust CAGR of 10.3% over the forecast period.3. Growth is fueled by rising demand for electric vehicles (EVs) across the region.4. Expansion in renewable energy infrastructure is significantly boosting market prospects.5. Increased adoption of energy-efficient power distribution systems is driving electrical steel usage.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Europe Electrical Steel Market:Prominent players in the Europe Electrical Steel market include Novolipetsk Steel (NMLK), ArcelorMittal, Thyssenkrupp AG, Acronic International GmbH, Erdemir Romania S.R.L., and others.Key Growth DriversEV Revolution: The surge in electric vehicle production across Germany, France, the Nordic region, and the Netherlands is significantly increasing demand for non‑grain‑oriented (NGO) electrical steel, essential for high-efficiency EV traction motors.Smart Grid & Renewable Build‑out: A rapid roll‑out of renewable energy infrastructure—wind, solar, and nuclear—along with smart-grid upgrades, is powering demand for grain‑oriented (GO) electrical steel in transformers.Industrial Electrification & Efficiency: New regulations on energy efficiency are catalyzing the adoption of energy-saving motors and machinery in manufacturing, HVAC, and automation sectors, all relying on premium electrical steel.Regional Highlights:Germany: Leading market due to renowned automotive OEMs scaling up EV volumes and transformative energy policies boosting both NGO (EV motors) and GO (power transformers) steel use.France: Power infrastructure upgrades—especially in nuclear and renewables—and modernizing the transmission grid are fueling GO steel consumption.Italy & Netherlands: Upsurge in NGO-grade steel from rising EV adoption and growth in home appliance and space‑efficient industrial motor marketsProduct Innovation: Manufacturers are increasing silicon content, refining coating technologies, and exploring alternatives like amorphous and nanocrystalline alloys to reduce core losses and increase energy efficiency. Advanced processes such as decarburization and laser-based nitriding are also addressing magnetic permeability and lamination performance.Get Full Access of the Complete Report: https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7457 Industry Outlook and Investment Opportunities:As Europe transitions to a low-carbon economy via the European Green Deal and Fit for 55, demand for low-loss electrical steel in high-demand systems is set to surge. Electrification strategies in public transit, high-speed rail, and industrial motors present further growth avenues.More Valuable Insights on Offer:Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Europe Electrical Steel Market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.The Europe Electrical Steel Market is segmented based on product type, application, end-use industry, and country. By product type, the market is divided into grain-oriented electrical steel and non-grain-oriented electrical steel, which is further categorized into fully-processed and semi-processed variants.In terms of application, electrical steel is utilized across inductors, transformers, and transmission systems, including portable and distribution transformers, as well as in motors across various horsepower ranges: 1hp–100hp, 101hp–200hp, 201hp–500hp, 501hp–1000hp, and above 1000hp. The end-use industries include automotive, manufacturing, energy, and household appliances, along with other sectors such as construction and fabrication. Geographically, the market is analyzed across key countries including Germany, Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Russia, BENELUX nations, and the rest of Europe.Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:The Europe Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Market is projected to grow from USD 451.8 million in 2025 to USD 905.5 million by 2035. During the forecast period 2025 to 2035, the industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2%, driven by rising demand in food and beverage processing, enhanced oil recovery, and various industrial applications.The European Silicone Rubber Market is expected to increase from USD 1,924.1 million in 2025 to USD 3,286.6 million by 2035, with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2025 to 2035, driven by rising demand in automotive, healthcare, construction, and renewable energy sectors.About Us:Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. 