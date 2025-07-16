New Somnia Builder Makes It Easier For Developers To Build in Web3

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Building in web3 has a steep learning curve, but new tools are lowering the barrier to entry and making it easier than ever to create web3 applications. For example, Somnia and Sequence have recently launched Somnia Builder , a low-code development platform designed to simplify the process of creating onchain games and applications. The new tool integrates Sequence’s modular infrastructure with the high-performance Somnia blockchain, offering developers a streamlined path from idea to deployment.Somnia Builder allows teams to package assets, configure game logic, and deploy projects without requiring custom smart contracts or backend management. The platform is built for real-time, user-owned environments where every interaction takes place onchain.Somnia is a Layer 1 blockchain built for applications that need to operate at scale. It supports over one million transactions per second with sub-second finality. Its public testnet, Shannon, has already processed over one billion transactions.Sequence provides the infrastructure that powers Somnia Builder. The Sequence stack includes smart contracts, embedded wallets, relayers for gasless transactions, indexers, analytics, marketplaces, and SDKs for Unity, Unreal Engine, TypeScript, and React Native.“Making web3 easier is a key part of the Somnia vision, and that includes developers,” said Paul Thomas, Founder of Somnia. “Sequence shares our focus on accessibility, and their new Somnia Builder will go a long way toward helping more builders get started.”Somnia Builder is already being used by several games in development, including Sparkball, Netherak Demons, Maelstrom, and Masks of the Void. Many of these projects are part of Dream Catalyst, Somnia’s $10 million game accelerator run in partnership with Uprising Labs.“Somnia Builder represents a major leap forward for onchain development. By combining Somnia’s ultra-performant L1 architecture with Sequence’s modular web3 stack, including embedded wallets, gasless relayers, and smart contract Blueprints, developers can now build production-ready, composable experiences without deep blockchain expertise. This is the kind of infrastructure shift that enables real-time, user-owned games and metaverse environments to scale seamlessly,” Sam Barberie, Head of Strategy and Partnerships at Sequence said.Somnia and Sequence share additional infrastructure partnerships with Google Cloud, which supports enterprise-grade scalability and security for the growing number of teams building on this stack.Developers using Somnia Builder can:1. Deploy web3 games with near-zero setup2. Integrate non-custodial wallets and marketplace functionality3. Launch gasless, tokenized game assets and in-game economies4. Track player behavior and game performance with built-in analyticsSomnia Builder is available now. Developers can create an account and start a new project in seconds. Full documentation and support are provided by the Somnia and Sequence teams.For more information, visit builder.somnia.network , and explore the docs and tutorials

