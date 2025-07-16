Green Technology and Sustainability Market is Expected to Develop at a CAGR of 21.9% from 2021-2030

Green Technology And Sustainability Market Size

Growing environmental awareness, clean energy demand, and RFID sensor use are driving the green tech and sustainability market forward.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global green technology and sustainability market was pegged at $10.32 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $74.64 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.9% from 2021 to 2030.Green technology is a set of products, processes, applications, and practices that are created and used to conserve natural resources and the environment. Conversely, sustainability is referred to as the pathway that overcomes environmental challenges and supports economic & social progress.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 241 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06033 The green technology is gaining high traction in the global green technology and sustainability market, as it includes products, equipment, and systems to conserve natural resources and minimize & reduce the negative impact on environment by human activities. Several countries have developed and adopted green strategies to promote the development of renewable energy technologies, and its wide adoption is witnessed for electric grid applications.Rise in environmental awareness and concerns, surge in consumer & industrial interest for use of clean energy resources, and increase in the use of RFID sensors have boosted the growth of the global green technology and sustainability market. However, high product and solution cost hinders the market growth. On the contrary, initiatives to tackle climate change and air pollution are expected to unlock new opportunities for the market players in the future.The artificial intelligence & analytics segment is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, owing to development of new AI-based green technology solutions for various agriculture purposes. In addition, surge in adoption of AI-based technology among various applications such as green building, carbon footprint management, water leak detection, water purification, fire detection, and sustainable mining & exploration is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the market.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/green-technology-and-sustainability-market/purchase-options The report segments the global green technology and sustainability market on the basis of technology, application, and region.Based on technology, the internet of things (IOT) segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around one-fourth of the market. However, the artificial intelligence and analytics segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 23.7% during the forecast period.On the basis of application, the green building segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing to more than one-fifth of the market. However, the crop monitoring segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 24.9% during the forecast period.The global green technology and sustainability industry is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 23.0% during the forecast period.The global green technology and sustainability market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Enablon France SA, CropX Inc., General Electric, Enviance Inc., IBM Corporation, Hortau Inc., Oracle Corporation, LO3 Energy, Inc., Tech Mahindra Limited, and Trace Genomics, Inc.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A06033 Other Trending Report:1. Environmental Monitoring Market Size 2. Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Contact:
David Correa
1209 Orange Street,
Corporation Trust Center,
Wilmington, New Castle,
Delaware 19801 USA.
Int'l: +1-503-894-6022
Toll Free: + 1-800-792-5285
UK: +44-845-528-1300
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-800-792-5285
help@alliedmarketresearch.com

