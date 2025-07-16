Jans Enterprises Debuts Bold Innovations at THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2025

Jans unveils its boldest snack lineup yet at THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2025, including Sweet Potato Stixx, Cheez Ringz, and more. Distributors engage with the Jans team at the vibrant yellow THAIFEX 2025 booth, featuring new snacks like Cheez Ringz and Coco Ringz. Buyers and Jans team members hold an in-depth product discussion at THAIFEX 2025 in front of vibrant snack displays.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jans Enterprises , a leading name in global food brand management and distribution, made a powerful impression at THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2025, held at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani in Bangkok, Thailand. This premier food and beverage trade show welcomed over 3,000 global exhibitors, drawing major buyers, distributors, and industry leaders from across Southeast Asia and beyond. Jans stood out by launching exclusive snack innovations, hosting strategic product showcases, and engaging in high-impact trade conversations that are poised to accelerate international growth.With a focus on export-ready products and market-driven innovation, Jans demonstrated its continued leadership in delivering bold, consumer-loved food and beverage brands for the U.S. and global retail landscape.Leading With Innovation at One of Asia’s Largest Trade EventsJans Enterprises took center stage at THAIFEX 2025 by highlighting its vision for modern snacking—one that blends bold flavors, global trends, and functional product formats. Located within the bustling USA Pavilion and adjacent to the high-traffic Halal zone, the Jans booth offered visitors a fully immersive brand experience. Across five days, buyers, category managers, logistics providers, and foodservice professionals visited the booth to explore what’s next in the evolving snack and packaged goods space.Headlining Product Launches: Sweet Potato Stixx and Tinz Spicy CrackersOne of the highlights of Jans’ presence was the highly anticipated launch of two new product lines:• JANS Sweet Potato Stixx: A clean-label snack crafted from thinly sliced orange and purple sweet potatoes, available in globally trending flavors like Sea Salt, Truffle, and Sweet & Spicy Chili Lime. Designed to meet the demand for better-for-you snacks, these crisps are gluten-free, non-GMO, and visually vibrant—ideal for modern consumers and global shelves.• JANS Tinz Spicy Crackers: Crunchy, zesty, and versatile, this new line of spicy crackers delivers a bold kick while remaining approachable across multiple markets. Ideal as a standalone snack or paired with dips, Tinz blends fun brand personality with fiery flavor to win over spice lovers.Both products generated buzz throughout the venue, with buyers praising the packaging, taste profiles, and shelf-readiness for both retail and foodservice settings.Fan Favorites That Stood OutIn addition to its new launches, Jans showcased two product lines that continue to perform strongly in the global snack space:• Sweet & Spicy Cassava Chips: A flagship product made from premium cassava roots and seasoned with a unique sweet and spicy blend inspired by Indonesian street snacks. This item was a favorite among trade visitors for its balance of taste and health appeal.• Shrimp Roll Series: Featuring Original, Spicy, and Crispy Cheese Wonton flavors, these frozen spring rolls deliver flavor-forward, ready-to-cook snacks ideal for convenience stores, cafés, and foodservice operators. Made with real shrimp or cheese, the rolls provide premium taste and high versatility across different cuisines. Jubes nata de coco snacks : These chewy, fruit-based treats drew attention for their fun texture, natural hydration appeal, and appeal among younger consumers and international buyers. Already a best-seller in the U.S., Jubes received strong interest for new distribution channels across Asia. Royal Tempeh plant-based protein : This clean-label soy protein option highlighted Jans’ plant-based expansion. With zero cholesterol and 21g of protein per serving, Royal Tempeh offers strong foodservice potential as well as retail application for conscious consumers.Looking Ahead: Sneak Peek at Jans’ Next Snack HitsTHAIFEX also served as the platform to preview Jans’ upcoming 2025 snack innovations, including:• COCO RINGZ: A delicate, coconut-forward cookie that melts in the mouth, delivering a tropical taste profile ideal for both traditional and modern snack lovers.• CHEEZ RINGZ: A sweet and savory indulgent cookie snack made with real cheese and a unique crispy texture, crafted to appeal to adventurous palates.The playful, colorful packaging and export-friendly design of both products sparked significant attention, particularly from foodservice professionals seeking new ideas for café-style HORECA formats and globally curious consumers. With strong snackability and category whitespace appeal, both COCO RINGZ and CHEEZ RINGZ are expected to launch in late 2025.Meaningful Conversations With Global PartnersBeyond product exposure, the true success of THAIFEX 2025 for Jans was found in the quality of conversations and connections. Across the show, the Jans team held meetings with international distributors, retailers, and supply chain specialists. These interactions opened doors to new logistics partnerships, co-packing discussions, and value chain integrations aimed at expanding the brand’s reach into Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and North America.Trusted Global Partner Since 1998Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Los Angeles, Jans Enterprises has grown from a niche Indonesian food importer to a full-scale brand owner with over 1,200+ SKUs spanning snacks, beverages, sauces, and dessert products. With a commitment to quality, cultural authenticity, and smart logistics, Jans is now recognized as a trusted name among major U.S. retailers and food distributors.The company’s brands include household staples like Sweet Cow Condensed Milk, Jubes nata de coco, and the exclusive U.S. distribution of Mi Sedaap instant noodles, as well as up-and-coming snack lines such as Royal Tempeh plant-based protein, JANS Chips, and more.Jans products are now available in leading national and regional retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, H Mart, and 99 Ranch Market, as well as independent grocery stores and e-commerce platforms across the United States.Join the Journey: Jans Invites Global Partners to ConnectAs Jans wraps up its successful appearance at THAIFEX 2025, the company looks ahead to deepening partnerships and scaling its portfolio. With a strong track record in brand management, B2B logistics, and category innovation, Jans invites new partners—distributors, retailers, and foodservice operators—to explore collaboration.To learn more about Jans Enterprises, its full product portfolio, and its growing family of brands including Jubes and Royal Tempeh, visit:

