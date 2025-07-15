Senate Bill 920 Printer's Number 1054
PENNSYLVANIA, July 15 - recording of deeds of real property and shall be indexed against
each declarant as the grantor and the name of the condominium as
the grantee. Upon the recording of the declaration, the
declarant shall submit to the planning agency of each county in
which the declaration is recorded a statement identifying, by
name, physical location and municipality, the condominium
created, including the total land area and number of units as
well as the infrastructure of the condominium, including
information concerning the presence of sanitary sewer, water and
storm water systems, recreation facilities and roadways.
§ 4106. Applicability of local ordinances, regulations and
building codes.
(a) General rule.--A zoning, subdivision, building code or
other real estate tax or use law, ordinance or regulation may
not prohibit the cooperative form of ownership or impose any
requirement upon a cooperative which it would not impose upon a
physically identical development under a different form of
ownership. Otherwise, no provision of this subpart invalidates
or modifies any provision of any zoning, subdivision, building
code or other real estate tax or use law, ordinance or
regulation except as is otherwise provided in section 4321(f)
(relating to limited equity cooperatives).
(b) Annual report.--Consistent with the requirements under
section 207(a) of the act of July 31, 1968 (P.L.805, No.247),
known as the Pennsylvania Municipalities Planning Code, a
planning agency of the county in which any portion of a
cooperative is located shall prepare annually and maintain a
report identifying each cooperative created and located within
the municipality by the cooperative's name and physical location
and shall include:
