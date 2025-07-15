Senate Bill 920 Printer's Number 1054

PENNSYLVANIA, July 15 - recording of deeds of real property and shall be indexed against

each declarant as the grantor and the name of the condominium as

the grantee. Upon the recording of the declaration, the

declarant shall submit to the planning agency of each county in

which the declaration is recorded a statement identifying, by

name, physical location and municipality, the condominium

created, including the total land area and number of units as

well as the infrastructure of the condominium, including

information concerning the presence of sanitary sewer, water and

storm water systems, recreation facilities and roadways.

§ 4106. Applicability of local ordinances, regulations and

building codes.

(a) General rule.--A zoning, subdivision, building code or

other real estate tax or use law, ordinance or regulation may

not prohibit the cooperative form of ownership or impose any

requirement upon a cooperative which it would not impose upon a

physically identical development under a different form of

ownership. Otherwise, no provision of this subpart invalidates

or modifies any provision of any zoning, subdivision, building

code or other real estate tax or use law, ordinance or

regulation except as is otherwise provided in section 4321(f)

(relating to limited equity cooperatives).

(b) Annual report.--Consistent with the requirements under

section 207(a) of the act of July 31, 1968 (P.L.805, No.247),

known as the Pennsylvania Municipalities Planning Code, a

planning agency of the county in which any portion of a

cooperative is located shall prepare annually and maintain a

report identifying each cooperative created and located within

the municipality by the cooperative's name and physical location

and shall include:

