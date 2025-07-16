Second Work-Based Learning (WBL) Webinar Series to Focus on New Topics Starting Next Month

DES MOINES, IOWA – Iowa Workforce Development (IWD) and the Iowa Department of Education (DOE) are expanding their efforts to grow work-based learning (WBL) by introducing a new series of webinars over the next few months. The new schedule builds on the success of an initial WBL series last fall to showcase some of the most proven programs and approaches to WBL in Iowa’s most in-demand industries.

The new webinar series kicks off on August 14, when two fire departments will be featured to highlight how their WBL programs are working with community partners to help launch new careers. Five additional webinars will take place in the months ahead.

Read more: Second Work-Based Learning (WBL) Webinar Series to Focus on New Topics, Highlight What’s Possible in Iowa’s Workforce