2020 Driving School Expands CDL and Driver Education Programs Across Virginia

2020Drivingschool

2020 Driving School

From first-time drivers preparing for their learner’s permit to adults looking to change careers through commercial truck driving, 2020 Driving Schoool

FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the demand for licensed drivers continues to rise across the state, 2020 Driving School is proud to announce its full suite of driver education services—including comprehensive CDL training and teen/adult driving instruction—making it easier than ever for students to find a trusted driving school near me or a certified CDL school near me in Central and Northern Virginia.

From first-time drivers preparing for their learner’s permit to adults looking to change careers through commercial truck driving, 2020 Driving School offers programs designed to meet a wide range of driving needs with flexibility, professionalism, and DMV-approved training.

Full-Service Driving School for Teens and Adults
As a DMV-licensed provider, 2020 Driving School offers a variety of programs for novice and returning drivers alike, including:
● Learner’s permit preparation

● Teen behind-the-wheel training

● Private adult driving lessons

● Driver improvement and defensive driving courses

● Road test preparation

These programs are ideal for anyone searching online for a driving school near me that delivers personalized instruction, flexible scheduling, and supportive teaching methods. The school’s certified instructors are trained to work with students of all backgrounds, including adult learners, seniors, and new immigrants.

CDL Training for a New Career Path
2020 Driving School is also a trusted CDL school near me for students interested in earning a Class A or Class B commercial driver’s license. With the trucking industry facing ongoing labor shortages, more Virginians are turning to CDL programs as a pathway to stable, high-paying jobs.
CDL training programs at 2020 Driving School include:

● Classroom instruction on federal and state regulations

● Hands-on training in commercial vehicles

● Pre-trip inspection practice and road test preparation

● Flexible class times for working adults

Many CDL graduates go on to work for local trucking companies, regional delivery services, and even national carriers—some with employer sponsorship or job placement assistance from the school.

About 2020 Driving School
2020 Driving School is a Virginia DMV-certified driver education provider offering training for teens, adults, and commercial drivers. Programs include learner’s permit prep, behind-the-wheel instruction, CDL training, and DMV-mandated driver improvement courses. With a focus on safety, accessibility, and hands-on learning, 2020 Driving School continues to be a trusted choice for anyone seeking a CDL school near me or driving school near me.

Babu Brar
2020Drivingschool
+1 540-841-6327
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

2020 Driving School Expands CDL and Driver Education Programs Across Virginia

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Babu Brar
2020Drivingschool
+1 540-841-6327
Company/Organization
Wildnet Technologies Ltd.
A 30, Sector 63 Rd, A Block, Sector 63, Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201301
Noida, 201301
India
+91 7503434290
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Wildnet Technologies, a renowned and award-winning agency, stands out with its IT Services and Digital Marketing outsourcing company. Our team, known for its expertise, delivers top-notch digital marketing services and provides on-demand technology resources, setting us apart in the industry. We have delivered over 12,000 projects successfully and have a client presence in several countries. We offer varied digital marketing services, including search engine optimization, pay-per-click advertising, social media marketing, programmatic Ads, media buying, e-commerce website promotion, and more. We also offer IT staff augmentation services to help businesses develop their platforms cost-effectively.

More From This Author
2020 Truck and Trailer Repair Expands Roadside Truck Repair Services to Include Transmission Auto Repair Across Virginia
2020 Truck and Trailer Repair Expands 24/7 Tractor Trailer Road Service and Brake Repair Across Northern Virginia
2020 Driving School Expands Services with Private Driving Lessons for Adults Driver Improvement Courses Across Virginia
View All Stories From This Author