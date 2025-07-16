2020 Driving School Expands CDL and Driver Education Programs Across Virginia

2020 Driving School

FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the demand for licensed drivers continues to rise across the state, 2020 Driving School is proud to announce its full suite of driver education services—including comprehensive CDL training and teen/adult driving instruction—making it easier than ever for students to find a trusted driving school near me or a certified CDL school near me in Central and Northern Virginia.From first-time drivers preparing for their learner’s permit to adults looking to change careers through commercial truck driving, 2020 Driving School offers programs designed to meet a wide range of driving needs with flexibility, professionalism, and DMV-approved training.Full-Service Driving School for Teens and AdultsAs a DMV-licensed provider, 2020 Driving School offers a variety of programs for novice and returning drivers alike, including:● Learner’s permit preparation● Teen behind-the-wheel training● Private adult driving lessons● Driver improvement and defensive driving courses● Road test preparationThese programs are ideal for anyone searching online for a driving school near me that delivers personalized instruction, flexible scheduling, and supportive teaching methods. The school’s certified instructors are trained to work with students of all backgrounds, including adult learners, seniors, and new immigrants.CDL Training for a New Career Path2020 Driving School is also a trusted CDL school near me for students interested in earning a Class A or Class B commercial driver’s license. With the trucking industry facing ongoing labor shortages, more Virginians are turning to CDL programs as a pathway to stable, high-paying jobs.CDL training programs at 2020 Driving School include:● Classroom instruction on federal and state regulations● Hands-on training in commercial vehicles● Pre-trip inspection practice and road test preparation● Flexible class times for working adultsMany CDL graduates go on to work for local trucking companies, regional delivery services, and even national carriers—some with employer sponsorship or job placement assistance from the school.About 2020 Driving School2020 Driving School is a Virginia DMV-certified driver education provider offering training for teens, adults, and commercial drivers. Programs include learner’s permit prep, behind-the-wheel instruction, CDL training, and DMV-mandated driver improvement courses. With a focus on safety, accessibility, and hands-on learning, 2020 Driving School continues to be a trusted choice for anyone seeking a CDL school near me or driving school near me.

