HAWAI‘I MARKS 35TH ANNIVERSARY OF AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT WITH STATEWIDE RALLY

Posted on Jul 15, 2025 in Newsroom

HONOLULU — July 26, 2025, marks the 35th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). The historic civil rights law protects the rights of and prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities in all aspects of life including employment, education, transportation and access to public and private services, programs and activities.

The ADA 35th Anniversary Planning Committee comprises of the Hawai‘i Department of Health – Disability and Communication Access Board, Hawai‘i State Council on Developmental Disabilities, Executive Office on Aging, Hawai‘i Department of Human Services – Division of Vocational Rehabilitation – Statewide Independent Living Council of Hawai‘i, and Assistive Technology Resource Centers of Hawai‘i. The committee honors the disability rights movement and the decades of advocacy led by people with disabilities for full inclusion, independence, equal access and quality of life.

To commemorate the 35th anniversary of the ADA, a rally will be conducted statewide rally at the following locations on Friday, July 25, 2025.

O‘ahu

Hawai‘i State Capitol Rotunda

415 South Beretania St.

Honolulu

9-11 a.m.

Hawai‘i Island (East)

Hilo Bayfront Soccer Fields

744 Kamehameha Avenue

Hilo

10-11 a.m.

Hawai‘i Island (West)

Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway & Henry Street

75-971 Henry Street

Kailua-Kona

9-11 a.m.

Kaua‘i

Historic County Lawn

4396 Rice Street

Līhu‘e

9:30-11:30 a.m.

Maui

Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center

275 West Ka‘ahumanu Avenue

Kahului

10 a.m.-noon

For more information, contact the Disability and Communication Access Board at 808-586-8121 or email [email protected].

Visit https://independentlivinghawaii.org/ADA35 for details about the statewide rally.

# # #