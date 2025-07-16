HAWAI‘I MARKS 35TH ANNIVERSARY OF AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT WITH STATEWIDE RALLY
HONOLULU — July 26, 2025, marks the 35th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). The historic civil rights law protects the rights of and prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities in all aspects of life including employment, education, transportation and access to public and private services, programs and activities.
The ADA 35th Anniversary Planning Committee comprises of the Hawai‘i Department of Health – Disability and Communication Access Board, Hawai‘i State Council on Developmental Disabilities, Executive Office on Aging, Hawai‘i Department of Human Services – Division of Vocational Rehabilitation – Statewide Independent Living Council of Hawai‘i, and Assistive Technology Resource Centers of Hawai‘i. The committee honors the disability rights movement and the decades of advocacy led by people with disabilities for full inclusion, independence, equal access and quality of life.
To commemorate the 35th anniversary of the ADA, a rally will be conducted statewide rally at the following locations on Friday, July 25, 2025.
O‘ahu
Hawai‘i State Capitol Rotunda
415 South Beretania St.
Honolulu
9-11 a.m.
Hawai‘i Island (East)
Hilo Bayfront Soccer Fields
744 Kamehameha Avenue
Hilo
10-11 a.m.
Hawai‘i Island (West)
Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway & Henry Street
75-971 Henry Street
Kailua-Kona
9-11 a.m.
Kaua‘i
Historic County Lawn
4396 Rice Street
Līhu‘e
9:30-11:30 a.m.
Maui
Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center
275 West Ka‘ahumanu Avenue
Kahului
10 a.m.-noon
For more information, contact the Disability and Communication Access Board at 808-586-8121 or email [email protected].
Visit https://independentlivinghawaii.org/ADA35 for details about the statewide rally.
