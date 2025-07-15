Auditor General DeFoor Releases Tobacco Settlement Fund Audits for 31 Health Care Facilities in 22 Counties

HARRISBURG – Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor today announced the release of tobacco settlement fund audits for 31 health care facilities in Allegheny, Beaver, Blair, Bradford, Clarion, Clearfield, Columbia, Delaware, Erie, Fulton, Huntingdon, Lancaster, Lackawanna, Lehigh, Lycoming, McKean, Mifflin, Montgomery, Philadelphia, Somerset, Susquehanna and York counties.

“Our audits ensure hospitals have documentation to support the receipt of tobacco settlement funds before receiving reimbursement for uncompensated care,” Auditor General DeFoor said.

Reached in 1998, the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement settled state lawsuits brought against tobacco companies to recover costs associated with treating smoking-related illnesses. Pennsylvania’s Tobacco Settlement Act (Act 77 of 2001) allocated some of the billions of dollars in settlement funds to reimburse hospitals for providing care to uninsured patients.

The audit reports are linked below or available online at www.PaAuditor.gov/audit-reports.

Allegheny County

Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Harmarville

Heritage Valley Sewickley

Beaver County

Heritage Valley Beaver

Blair County

Conemaugh Nason Medical Center

Penn Highlands Tyrone

Bradford County

Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital

Guthrie Troy Community Hospital

Clarion County

Clarion Psychiatric Center

Clearfield County

Conemaugh Miners Medical Center

Penn Highlands Dubois

Columbia County

Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital

Delaware County

Delaware County Memorial Hospital

Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital

Erie County

Millcreek Community Hospital

Fulton County

Fulton County Medical Center

Huntingdon County

Penn Highlands Huntingdon

Lancaster County

Lancaster Rehabilitation

Lackawanna County

Allied Services Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine

Geisinger Community Medical Center

Lehigh County

Kidspeace Hospital

Lycoming County

Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital

McKean County

Bradford Regional Medical Center

Mifflin County

Geisinger Lewistown Hospital

Montgomery County

Brooke Glen Behavioral Hospital

Holy Redeemer Hospital

Philadelphia County

Kensington Hospital

Nazareth Hospital

Somerset County

Conemaugh Meyersdale Medical Center

Susquehanna County

Barnes Kasson Hospital

Endless Mountains Health System

Westmoreland County

Independence Health System Latrobe Hospital

