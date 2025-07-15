Auditor General DeFoor Releases Tobacco Settlement Fund Audits for 31 Health Care Facilities in 22 Counties
HARRISBURG – Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor today announced the release of tobacco settlement fund audits for 31 health care facilities in Allegheny, Beaver, Blair, Bradford, Clarion, Clearfield, Columbia, Delaware, Erie, Fulton, Huntingdon, Lancaster, Lackawanna, Lehigh, Lycoming, McKean, Mifflin, Montgomery, Philadelphia, Somerset, Susquehanna and York counties.
“Our audits ensure hospitals have documentation to support the receipt of tobacco settlement funds before receiving reimbursement for uncompensated care,” Auditor General DeFoor said.
Reached in 1998, the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement settled state lawsuits brought against tobacco companies to recover costs associated with treating smoking-related illnesses. Pennsylvania’s Tobacco Settlement Act (Act 77 of 2001) allocated some of the billions of dollars in settlement funds to reimburse hospitals for providing care to uninsured patients.
The audit reports are linked below or available online at www.PaAuditor.gov/audit-reports.
Allegheny County
Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Harmarville
Beaver County
Blair County
Conemaugh Nason Medical Center
Bradford County
Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital
Guthrie Troy Community Hospital
Clarion County
Clearfield County
Conemaugh Miners Medical Center
Columbia County
Delaware County
Delaware County Memorial Hospital
Erie County
Fulton County
Huntingdon County
Lancaster County
Lackawanna County
Allied Services Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine
Geisinger Community Medical Center
Lehigh County
Lycoming County
Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital
McKean County
Bradford Regional Medical Center
Mifflin County
Montgomery County
Brooke Glen Behavioral Hospital
Philadelphia County
Somerset County
Conemaugh Meyersdale Medical Center
Susquehanna County
Endless Mountains Health System
Westmoreland County
Independence Health System Latrobe Hospital
###
Media Contact: April Hutcheson, Dept. of the Auditor General, 717-787-1381 or news@paauditor.gov
