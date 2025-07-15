HOW TO USE THIS SNAPSHOT The information provided in Snapshots highlights who participated in the key clinical trials that supported the original FDA approval of this drug, and whether there were differences among sex, race, age, and ethnic groups. The “MORE INFO” bar shows more detailed, technical content for each section. The Snapshot is intended as one tool for consumers to use when discussing the risks and benefits of the drugs. LIMITATIONS OF THIS SNAPSHOT: Do not rely on Snapshots to make decisions regarding medical care. Always speak to your healthcare provider about the benefits and risks of a drug. Some of the information in this Snapshot is for presentation purposes and does not represent the approved conditions of use of this drug. Refer to the VANRAFIA Prescribing Information for all the approved conditions of use of this drug (e.g., indication(s), population(s), dosing regimen(s), safety information). Snapshots are limited to the information available at the time of the original approval of the drug and do not provide information on who participated in clinical trials that supported later approvals for additional uses of the drug (if applicable).

VANRAFIA (atrasentan)

van rah’ fee ah

Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Original Approval date: April 2, 2025

DRUG TRIALS SNAPSHOT SUMMARY:

What is the drug for?

VANRAFIA is an endothelin type A receptor antagonist that is indicated to reduce proteinuria in adults with primary immunoglobulin A (IgA) nephropathy at risk of rapid disease progression, generally a urine protein-to-creatinine ratio (UPCR) ≥1.5 g/g.

How is this drug used?

VANRAFIA is an oral tablet that is taken once daily.

Who participated in the clinical trials?

FDA granted accelerated approval to VANRAFIA based on evidence from a clinical trial (ALIGN/NCT04573478) in adult patients with primary immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN). The trial was conducted at 99 sites in 18 countries in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America and the Caribbean, and Oceania (including Australia and New Zealand).

The same trial was used to assess both efficacy and safety. The efficacy analyses were based on an interim analysis of 270 patients (135 on VANRAFIA and 135 on placebo) who reached Week 36 in the trial. Of these 270 patients, 35 were from the United States. The safety analyses were based on 403 patients (201 on VANRAFIA and 202 on placebo) who received at least one dose of drug or placebo and standard of care during the trial.

How were the trials designed?

VANRAFIA was evaluated in a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, trial (ALIGN) in adults with IgAN. Patients with IgAN and protein in the urine were randomly assigned to receive either VANRAFIA or placebo once daily. The trial also included a subset of subjects on sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 inhibitors (SGLT2i) at baseline who were excluded from the primary efficacy analysis. The primary endpoint for accelerated approval was the percent reduction in urine protein at Week 36 compared to baseline.

DEMOGRAPHICS SNAPSHOT

Figure 1 summarizes how many male and female patients were enrolled in the clinical trial used to evaluate the efficacy of VANRAFIA.

Figure 1. Baseline Demographics by Sex, Interim Analysis Set

Source: Adapted from FDA Review

Figure 2 summarizes how many patients by race were enrolled in the clinical trial used to evaluate the efficacy of VANRAFIA.

Figure 2. Baseline Demographics by Race, Interim Analysis Set

Source: Adapted from FDA Review

* Other includes 10 (<1%) other race, 2 (<1%) multiple race, and 2 (<1%) patients with no race data reported. There were no Native Hawaiians or other Pacific Islanders in the study.

Figure 3 summarizes how many patients by age were enrolled in the clinical trial used to evaluate the efficacy of VANRAFIA.

Figure 3. Baseline Demographics by Age, Interim Analysis Set

Source: Adapted from FDA Review

Figure 4 summarizes how many patients by ethnicity were enrolled in the clinical trial used to evaluate the efficacy of VANRAFIA.

Figure 4. Baseline Demographics by Ethnicity, Interim Analysis Set

Source: Adapted from FDA Review

Who participated in the trials? Table 1. Baseline Demographics, Trial ALIGN Subgroup VANRAFIA

n (%) Placebo

n (%) Total

n (%) All 135 (100) 135 (100) 270 (100) Sex Female 81 (60) 78 (58) 159 (59) Male 54 (40) 57 (42) 111 (41) Age group, years <65 124 (92) 129 (96) 253 (94) ≥65 11 (8) 6 (4) 17 (6) Race White 49 (36) 48 (36) 97 (36) Asian 75 (56) 79 (59) 154 (57) Black or African American 4 (3) 1 (1) 5 (2) Other 3 (2) 7 (5) 10 (4) Multiple 2 (1) NA 2 (1) Not reported 2 (1) NA 2 (1) Ethnicity Hispanic or Latino 32 (24) 24 (18) 56 (21) Not Hispanic or Latino 98 (73) 110 (81) 208 (77) Not reported 5 (4) 1 (1) 6 (2) Source: Adapted from FDA Review

Abbreviations: NA, not applicable

What are the benefits of this drug?

In a trial comparing VANRAFIA to placebo, the benefit of VANRAFIA was evaluated using the mean reduction of protein in the urine compared to baseline after 36 weeks of treatment. Compared to baseline, there was a 38% reduction in the mean urine protein (assessed as UPCR) for VANRAFIA compared to a 3% reduction for placebo.

VANRAFIA was approved under FDA’s accelerated approval program, which provides earlier patient access to a promising new drug while the company continues to conduct clinical trials to confirm that the drug works well.

N=135 Placebo

N=135 % reduction in UPCR (95% CI) at Week 36 relative to baseline 38 (32, 44) 3 (-7, 12) % difference (95% CI)* 36 (26, 45) p-value <0.0001 Source: Adapted from FDA Review

* Confidence interval nominal by arm.

Abbreviations: CI, confidence interval; UPCR, urine protein to creatinine ratio

Were there any differences in how well the drug worked in clinical trials among sex, race, and age?

Sex: The observed effect of VANRAFIA was similar for females and males.

The observed effect of VANRAFIA was similar for females and males. Race: The observed effect of VANRAFIA was similar for Asian and White patients. The number of patients of other races was small; therefore, differences in how VANRAFIA worked among other races could not be determined.

The observed effect of VANRAFIA was similar for Asian and White patients. The number of patients of other races was small; therefore, differences in how VANRAFIA worked among other races could not be determined. Age: The observed effect of VANRAFIA was similar in patients younger than 65 and in patients 65 years of age and older.

The observed effect of VANRAFIA was similar in patients younger than 65 and in patients 65 years of age and older. Ethnicity: The observed effect of VANRAFIA was similar for patients who were Hispanic or Latino and not Hispanic or Latino.

* Treatment differences and credible intervals may not match values of (treatment - control) since estimates include the relevance of outcomes from other subgroups.

CI, confidence interval; UPCR, urine protein to creatinine ratio

What are the possible side effects?

VARANFIA may cause harm to an unborn baby and should not be given to pregnant individuals.

VARANFIA can cause changes in liver tests. Some medicines that are like VARANFIA can cause liver failure. Patients should undergo testing to monitor their liver before starting VARANFIA, then periodically during treatment with VARANFIA.

VARANFIA may cause decreased sperm counts in males and may affect their ability to father a child.

VARANFIA may cause decreases in blood pressure.

In the ALIGN trial, the most common side effects of VARANFIA were fluid retention (swelling) and low red blood cell levels (anemia).

N=201

n (%) Placebo

N=202

n (%) Fluid retention 21 (10) 14 (7) Anemia 12 (6) 2 (1) Liver enzyme elevation 4 (2) 2 (1) Source: Adapted from FDA Review

Abbreviations: IgAN, immunoglobulin A neuropathy

Were there any differences in side effects among sex, race, and age?

Sex: The occurrence of anemia was greater in females than males. Because of limited data, this difference may be due to chance.

The occurrence of anemia was greater in females than males. Because of limited data, this difference may be due to chance. Race: The occurrence of side effects was similar in White and Asian patients. The number of patients of all other races was small; therefore, differences in side effects in other races could not be determined.

The occurrence of side effects was similar in White and Asian patients. The number of patients of all other races was small; therefore, differences in side effects in other races could not be determined. Age: The occurrence of edema was greater in patients 45 years of age and older. Because of limited data, this difference may be due to chance.

n/N (%) Placebo

n/N (%) VARANFIA

n/N (%) Placebo

n/N (%) Sex Female 10/77 (13) 10/92 (11) 9/77 (12) 1/92 (1) Male 11/124 (9) 4/110 (4) 3/124 (2) 1/110 (1) Age group, years <45 5/90 (6) 7/110 (6) 7/90 (8) 1/110 (1) ≥45 16/111 (14) 7/92 (8) 5/111 (5) 1/92 (1) Race Asian 8/101 (8) 6/111 (5) 6/101 (6) 2/111 (2) Black or African American 0/5 (0) 0/1 (0) 2/5 (40) 0/1 (0) Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander 1/4 (25) 0/1 (0) 0/4 (0) 0/1 (0) Not reported 1/6 (17) 0/1 (0) 0/6 (0) 0/1 (0) Other 1/7 (25) 1/12 (8) 2/7 (29) 0/12 (0) White 10/78 (13) 7/76 (9) 2/78 (3) 0/76 (0) Ethnicity Hispanic or Latino 4/41 (10) 3/40 (8) 4/41 (10) 0/40 (0) Not Hispanic or Latino 14/153 (9) 10/157 (6) 7/153 (5) 2/157 (1) Not reported 3/7 (43) 1/5 (20) 1/7 (14) 0/5 (0) Source: Adapted from FDA Review

Abbreviations: N, total number in the subgroup; n, number who experienced the side effect



GLOSSARY

CLINICAL TRIAL: Voluntary research studies conducted in people and designed to answer specific questions about the safety or effectiveness of drugs, vaccines, other therapies, or new ways of using existing treatments.

COMPARATOR: A previously available treatment or placebo used in clinical trials that is compared to the actual drug being tested.

EFFICACY: How well the drug achieves the desired response when it is taken as described in a controlled clinical setting, such as during a clinical trial.

PLACEBO: An inactive substance or “sugar pill” that looks the same as, and is given the same way as, an active drug or treatment being tested. The effects of the active drug or treatment are compared to the effects of the placebo.

SUBGROUP: A subset of the population studied in a clinical trial. Demographic subsets include sex, race, and age groups.

